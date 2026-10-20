M38 House / Muda Prefab

© Carolina Lacaz

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Vila Leopoldina, Brazil Architects: Muda Prefab

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 38 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Carolina Lacaz

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Deca , REKA

Lead Architect: Thiago Santana Maurelio

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Thiago Santana Maurelio, Eduardo Pires Neto

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Marcenaria - João Nascimento (Modú), Dexco

General Construction: Adriano da Silva Godoi (Concept House), Francisco (FCS Empreiteira)

City: Vila Leopoldina

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The M38 House is born from a question: how can we industrialize construction without standardizing architecture? This 38 m² prefabricated house aligns domestic space design with manufacturing, transportation, and assembly processes. Its first unit is installed inside the workshop where it was built, serving as a showroom that allows visitors to experience the spaces and learn about the house's materials within its manufacturing context.