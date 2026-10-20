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M38 House / Muda Prefab

M38 House / Muda Prefab - Interior Photography, WoodM38 House / Muda Prefab - Image 3 of 28M38 House / Muda Prefab - Image 4 of 28M38 House / Muda Prefab - Interior Photography, WoodM38 House / Muda Prefab - More Images+ 23

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Vila Leopoldina, Brazil
  • Architects: Muda Prefab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  38
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Carolina Lacaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Deca, REKA
  • Lead Architect: Thiago Santana Maurelio
  • Coordination: Thiago Santana Maurelio, Eduardo Pires Neto
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Marcenaria - João Nascimento (Modú), Dexco
  • General Construction: Adriano da Silva Godoi (Concept House), Francisco (FCS Empreiteira)
  • City: Vila Leopoldina
  • Country: Brazil
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M38 House / Muda Prefab - Image 3 of 28
© Carolina Lacaz

Text description provided by the architects. The M38 House is born from a question: how can we industrialize construction without standardizing architecture? This 38 m² prefabricated house aligns domestic space design with manufacturing, transportation, and assembly processes. Its first unit is installed inside the workshop where it was built, serving as a showroom that allows visitors to experience the spaces and learn about the house's materials within its manufacturing context.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "M38 House / Muda Prefab" [Casa M38 / Muda Prefab] 20 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187218/m38-house-muda-prefab> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Carolina Lacaz

M38 住宅 / Muda Prefab

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