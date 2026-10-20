M38 House / Muda Prefab

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Vila Leopoldina, Brazil
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Architects: Muda Prefab
- Area: 38 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Carolina Lacaz
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Manufacturers: Deca, REKA
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Lead Architect: Thiago Santana Maurelio
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Thiago Santana Maurelio, Eduardo Pires Neto
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Marcenaria - João Nascimento (Modú), Dexco
- General Construction: Adriano da Silva Godoi (Concept House), Francisco (FCS Empreiteira)
- City: Vila Leopoldina
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The M38 House is born from a question: how can we industrialize construction without standardizing architecture? This 38 m² prefabricated house aligns domestic space design with manufacturing, transportation, and assembly processes. Its first unit is installed inside the workshop where it was built, serving as a showroom that allows visitors to experience the spaces and learn about the house's materials within its manufacturing context.