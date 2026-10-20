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MUZEU – Thought and Contemporary Art / Carvalho Araújo

MUZEU – Thought and Contemporary Art / Carvalho Araújo - Exterior Photography, FacadeMUZEU – Thought and Contemporary Art / Carvalho Araújo - Interior Photography, Arch, Column, ArcadeMUZEU – Thought and Contemporary Art / Carvalho Araújo - Image 4 of 25MUZEU – Thought and Contemporary Art / Carvalho Araújo - Image 5 of 25MUZEU – Thought and Contemporary Art / Carvalho Araújo - More Images+ 20

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Cultural Architecture, Cultural Center
Braga, Portugal
  • Architects: Carvalho Araújo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:NUDO
  • Lead Architect: José Manuel Carvalho Araújo
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MUZEU – Thought and Contemporary Art / Carvalho Araújo - Exterior Photography, Facade
© NUDO

Text description provided by the architects. MUZEU transforms the former Judicial Court of Braga into a new space dedicated to contemporary art and thought. The project preserves the existing facades and integrates the 14th-century medieval wall, reorganizing the interior through a new contemporary structure.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterPortugal
Cite: "MUZEU – Thought and Contemporary Art / Carvalho Araújo" [MUZEU – Pensamento e Arte Contemporânea / Carvalho Araújo] 20 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187215/muzeu-thought-and-contemporary-art-carvalho-araujo> ISSN 0719-8884

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© NUDO

MUZEU – 思想与当代艺术 / Carvalho Araújo

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