MUZEU – Thought and Contemporary Art / Carvalho Araújo

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Architects: Carvalho Araújo
- Area: 3000 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:NUDO
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Lead Architect: José Manuel Carvalho Araújo
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Cultural Center
- City: Braga
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. MUZEU transforms the former Judicial Court of Braga into a new space dedicated to contemporary art and thought. The project preserves the existing facades and integrates the 14th-century medieval wall, reorganizing the interior through a new contemporary structure.