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Ibiza House / Studio Metamorphosis

Ibiza House / Studio Metamorphosis - Exterior Photography, Garden, Chair, PatioIbiza House / Studio Metamorphosis - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, PatioIbiza House / Studio Metamorphosis - Exterior PhotographyIbiza House / Studio Metamorphosis - Image 5 of 27Ibiza House / Studio Metamorphosis - More Images+ 22

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

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Albacete, Spain
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Ibiza House / Studio Metamorphosis - Exterior Photography
© Oleh Kardash

Text description provided by the architects. There are places remembered for the way they are inhabited. Ibiza represents a way of living where time revolves around shade, landscape, and shared spaces. This was the starting point for Studio Metamorphosis when designing this vacation home in Albacete: to reinterpret the essence of traditional Ibizan (payesa) architecture without literally reproducing it, adapting it to a new context through a contemporary lens.

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WoodStone

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Cite: "Ibiza House / Studio Metamorphosis" [Casa Ibiza / Studio Metamorphosis] 23 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187189/ibiza-house-studio-metamorphosis> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Oleh Kardash

伊维萨之家 / Studio Metamorphosis

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