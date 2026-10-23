Ibiza House / Studio Metamorphosis

© Oleh Kardash

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

City: Albacete

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. There are places remembered for the way they are inhabited. Ibiza represents a way of living where time revolves around shade, landscape, and shared spaces. This was the starting point for Studio Metamorphosis when designing this vacation home in Albacete: to reinterpret the essence of traditional Ibizan (payesa) architecture without literally reproducing it, adapting it to a new context through a contemporary lens.