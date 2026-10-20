Palais de Justice de Lille / OMA

© François-Xavier Gbré, courtesy of OMA

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Category: Courthouse

Partners: Chris van Duijn, Rem Koolhaas, Ellen van Loon

Project Architects: Alice Grégoire, Edouard Perves, Saskia Simon

Design Team: Adrianne Fisher, Alice Grégoire, Anna Speakman, Ariel Claudet, Cameron Walker, Cristina Martin de Juan, Danny Rigter, Deniz Arikan, Dirk van der Meij, Edouard Perves, Eunjin Kang, Francesca Lantieri, Francois Riollot, Hans Larsson, Helena Daher Gomes, Joanna Plizga, Kara Verbeek, Mathieu Mercuriali, Mike Fritsch, Paloma Bule, Ronald Yeung, Saskia Simon, Selma Maaroufi, Thijs van der Lely, Tijmen Klone, Timothee Jourdain, Vitor Oliveira, Weronika Zaborek, Zhaohang Zhang, Zoal Abdul Razaq, Mark Heumer, Arthur Wong, Sarah El-Harouny, Maria Vittoria Giani, Sigi Buzi, Luisa Carvalho Punchirolli, Raffaele Guercia, Lina Milovidova

Local Architect: Saison Menu & Associés Architectes Urbanistes

Cost Engineers: Bureau Michel Forgue

Facade: VS-A

Signage: Studio WEG

Bim Manager: R-BIM

Security: Cronos

City: Lille

Country: France

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Text description provided by the architects. Any new architectural addition to the city of Lille has to address the past, the present and the future. That is even more true on the site of Vauban's former fortifications – used in Lille as a zone where modernity can be organized without damaging the city.