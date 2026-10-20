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Palais de Justice de Lille / OMA

Palais de Justice de Lille / OMA - Image 2 of 19Palais de Justice de Lille / OMA - Image 3 of 19Palais de Justice de Lille / OMA - Exterior Photography, Concrete, ColumnPalais de Justice de Lille / OMA - Exterior Photography, GlassPalais de Justice de Lille / OMA - More Images+ 14

Curated by Nina Vuga

Courthouse
Lille, France
  • Category: Courthouse
  • Partners: Chris van Duijn, Rem Koolhaas, Ellen van Loon
  • Project Architects: Alice Grégoire, Edouard Perves, Saskia Simon
  • Design Team: Adrianne Fisher, Alice Grégoire, Anna Speakman, Ariel Claudet, Cameron Walker, Cristina Martin de Juan, Danny Rigter, Deniz Arikan, Dirk van der Meij, Edouard Perves, Eunjin Kang, Francesca Lantieri, Francois Riollot, Hans Larsson, Helena Daher Gomes, Joanna Plizga, Kara Verbeek, Mathieu Mercuriali, Mike Fritsch, Paloma Bule, Ronald Yeung, Saskia Simon, Selma Maaroufi, Thijs van der Lely, Tijmen Klone, Timothee Jourdain, Vitor Oliveira, Weronika Zaborek, Zhaohang Zhang, Zoal Abdul Razaq, Mark Heumer, Arthur Wong, Sarah El-Harouny, Maria Vittoria Giani, Sigi Buzi, Luisa Carvalho Punchirolli, Raffaele Guercia, Lina Milovidova
  • Local Architect: Saison Menu & Associés Architectes Urbanistes
  • Cost Engineers: Bureau Michel Forgue
  • Facade: VS-A
  • Signage: Studio WEG
  • Bim Manager: R-BIM
  • Security: Cronos
  • City: Lille
  • Country: France
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Palais de Justice de Lille / OMA - Exterior Photography
© François-Xavier Gbré, courtesy of OMA

Text description provided by the architects. Any new architectural addition to the city of Lille has to address the past, the present and the future. That is even more true on the site of Vauban's former fortifications – used in Lille as a zone where modernity can be organized without damaging the city.

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Cite: "Palais de Justice de Lille / OMA" 20 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187188/palais-de-justice-de-lille-oma> ISSN 0719-8884

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© François-Xavier Gbré, courtesy of OMA

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