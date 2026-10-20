Espiga House / Grupo Primitivo

© Mauro Segura

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Houses, Extension • Las Condes, Chile Architects: Grupo Primitivo

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 140 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Mauro Segura

Lead Architects: Francisco Guerrero, Sebastian Gutierrez, Hernic Jara, Felipe Lazo

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Category: Houses, Extension

General Construction: Constructora Valarce

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Byron Ronquillo

Engineering And Consulting > Other: Daniela Orellana

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Francisco Sonnenburg

City: Las Condes

Country: Chile

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Text description provided by the architects. Vivienda Espiga explores the potential of the structure as an organizing and qualifying element of architectural space, transcending its role as mere support to become the primary articulator of the living experience. Through a sequence of timber structural frames, the project establishes an order that defines pathways, articulates rooms, and builds a material identity where structure, architecture, and landscape integrate into a single expression.