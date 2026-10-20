Espiga House / Grupo Primitivo

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Architects: Grupo Primitivo
- Area: 140 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Mauro Segura
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Lead Architects: Francisco Guerrero, Sebastian Gutierrez, Hernic Jara, Felipe Lazo
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- General Construction: Constructora Valarce
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Byron Ronquillo
- Engineering And Consulting > Other: Daniela Orellana
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Francisco Sonnenburg
- City: Las Condes
- Country: Chile
Text description provided by the architects. Vivienda Espiga explores the potential of the structure as an organizing and qualifying element of architectural space, transcending its role as mere support to become the primary articulator of the living experience. Through a sequence of timber structural frames, the project establishes an order that defines pathways, articulates rooms, and builds a material identity where structure, architecture, and landscape integrate into a single expression.