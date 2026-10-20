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Espiga House / Grupo Primitivo

Espiga House / Grupo Primitivo - Interior Photography, Wood, Balcony, DeckEspiga House / Grupo Primitivo - Exterior Photography, Facade, Balcony, Garden, CourtyardEspiga House / Grupo Primitivo - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairEspiga House / Grupo Primitivo - Exterior Photography, BalconyEspiga House / Grupo Primitivo - More Images+ 11

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses, Extension
Las Condes, Chile
  • Architects: Grupo Primitivo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mauro Segura
  • Lead Architects: Francisco Guerrero, Sebastian Gutierrez, Hernic Jara, Felipe Lazo
  • Category: Houses, Extension
  • General Construction: Constructora Valarce
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Byron Ronquillo
  • Engineering And Consulting > Other: Daniela Orellana
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Francisco Sonnenburg
  • City: Las Condes
  • Country: Chile
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Espiga House / Grupo Primitivo - Exterior Photography, Facade, Balcony, Garden, Courtyard
© Mauro Segura

Text description provided by the architects. Vivienda Espiga explores the potential of the structure as an organizing and qualifying element of architectural space, transcending its role as mere support to become the primary articulator of the living experience. Through a sequence of timber structural frames, the project establishes an order that defines pathways, articulates rooms, and builds a material identity where structure, architecture, and landscape integrate into a single expression.

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Wood

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionChile

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Cite: "Espiga House / Grupo Primitivo" [Vivienda Espiga / Grupo Primitivo] 20 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187171/espiga-house-grupo-primitivo> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Mauro Segura

麦穗住宅 / Grupo Primitivo

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