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La Joya / Veö estudio

La Joya / Veö estudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Deck, Balcony, BeamLa Joya / Veö estudio - Exterior Photography, BalconyLa Joya / Veö estudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Balcony, DeckLa Joya / Veö estudio - Image 5 of 23La Joya / Veö estudio - More Images+ 18

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
San Agustinillo, Mexico
  • Architects: Veö estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Daniel Vásquez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cemex, Perdura, Tecnolite
  • Lead Architects: Daniel Vásquez Estrada, Camila Schön
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Brenda Robles, Carlos Seseña, Nayeli Arellano
  • Technical Team: Jesús Márquez
  • City: San Agustinillo
  • Country: Mexico
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La Joya / Veö estudio - Image 6 of 23
© Daniel Vásquez

Text description provided by the architects. On a plot of land that rises thirteen meters (forty-three feet) from the street, "La Joya" House transforms the challenge of a steep slope into an architectural journey, revealing the landscape of San Agustinillo level by level.
The project emerged from a brief to develop three independent units: two small apartments intended primarily as rentals, and a larger residence for the owners' temporary stays. Instead of concentrating the program into a conventional volume, the steep topography offered an opportunity to fragment it and distribute it across different levels along the hillside. Consequently, each unit finds its own place within the site, maintaining privacy while enjoying a direct relationship with the sea.

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Cite: "La Joya / Veö estudio" [La Joya / Veö estudio] 24 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187168/la-joya-veo-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Daniel Vásquez

La Joya / Veö estudio

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