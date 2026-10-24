La Joya / Veö estudio

© Daniel Vásquez

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Houses • San Agustinillo, Mexico Architects: Veö estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 150 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Daniel Vásquez

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cemex , Perdura , Tecnolite

Lead Architects: Daniel Vásquez Estrada, Camila Schön

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Brenda Robles, Carlos Seseña, Nayeli Arellano

Technical Team: Jesús Márquez

City: San Agustinillo

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. On a plot of land that rises thirteen meters (forty-three feet) from the street, "La Joya" House transforms the challenge of a steep slope into an architectural journey, revealing the landscape of San Agustinillo level by level.

The project emerged from a brief to develop three independent units: two small apartments intended primarily as rentals, and a larger residence for the owners' temporary stays. Instead of concentrating the program into a conventional volume, the steep topography offered an opportunity to fragment it and distribute it across different levels along the hillside. Consequently, each unit finds its own place within the site, maintaining privacy while enjoying a direct relationship with the sea.