La Joya / Veö estudio

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Architects: Veö estudio
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Daniel Vásquez
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Manufacturers: Cemex, Perdura, Tecnolite
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Lead Architects: Daniel Vásquez Estrada, Camila Schön
Text description provided by the architects. On a plot of land that rises thirteen meters (forty-three feet) from the street, "La Joya" House transforms the challenge of a steep slope into an architectural journey, revealing the landscape of San Agustinillo level by level.
The project emerged from a brief to develop three independent units: two small apartments intended primarily as rentals, and a larger residence for the owners' temporary stays. Instead of concentrating the program into a conventional volume, the steep topography offered an opportunity to fragment it and distribute it across different levels along the hillside. Consequently, each unit finds its own place within the site, maintaining privacy while enjoying a direct relationship with the sea.