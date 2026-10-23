Lele Hotel / The Lab Evn

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Yeghegnadzor, Armenia
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Architects: The Lab Evn
- Area: 1600 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Arnos Martirosyan
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Lead Architects: Arik Harutyunyan
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- Project Management: Tavitian Vineyards
- City: Yeghegnadzor
- Country: Armenia
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Vayots Dzor, Lele Hotel is conceived as a direct response to the character and topography of its mountainous surroundings. Rather than imposing a separate architectural object on the landscape, the design seeks continuity with the terrain through its materiality, proportions, and relationship to the existing slope.