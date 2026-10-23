Lele Hotel / The Lab Evn

© Arnos Martirosyan

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Hospitality Architecture

Project Management: Tavitian Vineyards

City: Yeghegnadzor

Country: Armenia

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Vayots Dzor, Lele Hotel is conceived as a direct response to the character and topography of its mountainous surroundings. Rather than imposing a separate architectural object on the landscape, the design seeks continuity with the terrain through its materiality, proportions, and relationship to the existing slope.