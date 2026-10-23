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Lele Hotel / The Lab Evn

Lele Hotel / The Lab Evn - Image 2 of 30Lele Hotel / The Lab Evn - Image 3 of 30Lele Hotel / The Lab Evn - Image 4 of 30Lele Hotel / The Lab Evn - Image 5 of 30Lele Hotel / The Lab Evn - More Images+ 25

Curated by Nina Vuga

Hospitality Architecture
Yeghegnadzor, Armenia
  • Architects: The Lab Evn
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arnos Martirosyan
  • Lead Architects: Arik Harutyunyan
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Lele Hotel / The Lab Evn - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
© Arnos Martirosyan

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Vayots Dzor, Lele Hotel is conceived as a direct response to the character and topography of its mountainous surroundings. Rather than imposing a separate architectural object on the landscape, the design seeks continuity with the terrain through its materiality, proportions, and relationship to the existing slope.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureArmenia
Cite: "Lele Hotel / The Lab Evn" 23 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187167/lele-hotel> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Arnos Martirosyan

Lele 酒店

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