Mr. Belvedere House / Linework Architecture

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Seattle, United States
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Architects: Linework Architecture
- Area: 2250 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Kevin Scott
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Lead Team: Ben Humphrey
- Landscape Architecture: Alchemie
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Harriott Valentine Engineers
- General Contractor: Linework Architecture
- Interior Design: Linework Architecture, Ore Studios
- Architecture Offices: Linework Architecture
- City: Seattle
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Northeast Seattle, Mr. Belvedere is a substantial remodel and addition to an unassuming 1940s single-family ranch house with a focus on sustainability, durability, indoor-outdoor living and generational flexibility.