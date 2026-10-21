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Mr. Belvedere House / Linework Architecture

Mr. Belvedere House / Linework Architecture - Exterior Photography, Wood, DoorMr. Belvedere House / Linework Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, CountertopMr. Belvedere House / Linework Architecture - Exterior Photography, WoodMr. Belvedere House / Linework Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, CountertopMr. Belvedere House / Linework Architecture - More Images+ 17

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Houses, Renovation
Seattle, United States
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Lead Team: Ben Humphrey
  • Landscape Architecture: Alchemie
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Harriott Valentine Engineers
  • General Contractor: Linework Architecture
  • Interior Design: Linework Architecture, Ore Studios
  • Architecture Offices: Linework Architecture
  • City: Seattle
  • Country: United States
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Mr. Belvedere House / Linework Architecture - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Kevin Scott

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Northeast Seattle, Mr. Belvedere is a substantial remodel and addition to an unassuming 1940s single-family ranch house with a focus on sustainability, durability, indoor-outdoor living and generational flexibility.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationUnited States
Cite: "Mr. Belvedere House / Linework Architecture" 21 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187156/mr-belvedere-house-linework-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Kevin Scott

贝尔维德尔先生之家 / Linework Architecture

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