Mr. Belvedere House / Linework Architecture

© Kevin Scott

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Category: Houses, Renovation

Lead Team: Ben Humphrey

Landscape Architecture: Alchemie

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Harriott Valentine Engineers

General Contractor: Linework Architecture

Interior Design: Linework Architecture, Ore Studios

Architecture Offices: Linework Architecture

City: Seattle

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Northeast Seattle, Mr. Belvedere is a substantial remodel and addition to an unassuming 1940s single-family ranch house with a focus on sustainability, durability, indoor-outdoor living and generational flexibility.