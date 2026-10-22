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Dam House / 24 7 Arquitetura

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Piracaia, Brazil
  • Architects: 24 7 Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1107
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Adriano Pacelli
  • Lead Architects: Giuliano Pelaio, Gustavo Tenca
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Dam House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Image 9 of 35
© Adriano Pacelli

Text description provided by the architects. Set on an approximately 24.000 m² site with an elevation difference of over 60 meters descending toward the reservoir, the residence emerges from a desire to establish continuity between architecture, topography and landscape. Organized across three stepped terraces, the house follows the natural contours of the land, breaking into volumes that adapt to the slope, minimize earthworks and preserve the relationship with the surrounding environment.

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Cite: "Dam House / 24 7 Arquitetura" 22 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187148/casa-da-represa-24-7-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Adriano Pacelli

Dam House / 24 7 Arquitetura

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