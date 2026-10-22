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Parkside Villa / Studio B Architecture + Interiors

Parkside Villa / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Exterior PhotographyParkside Villa / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Interior Photography, Wood, CourtyardParkside Villa / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, GlassParkside Villa / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair, TableParkside Villa / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - More Images+ 10

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Houses, Renovation
Boulder, United States
  • Architects: Studio B Architecture + Interiors
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  9100 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jaime Florio Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Miele, Dekton, Royal Mosa , Thermory Benchmark Ash Cladding, Vonderhaus
  • Lead Architects: Robby Cuthbert AIA, Mike Piche AIA
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Lead Team: Robby Cuthbert, AIA, Mike Piche, AIA
  • Design Team: Olivia Kleespies, ASID, Raquel Mayorga
  • General Contractor: MK Construction
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ascent Group
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: The Sanitas Group
  • City: Boulder
  • Country: United States
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Parkside Villa / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Image 5 of 15
© Jaime Florio Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a rural Boulder neighborhood, Parkside Villa is a comprehensive transformation of an existing 9,100-square-foot residence, reimagined for the evolving lifestyle of an active family. Rather than demolishing and rebuilding, Studio B Architecture + Interiors approached the project as an opportunity to redefine the relationship between architecture, interiors and landscape while preserving the home's existing foundation and much of its structural framing.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationUnited States
Cite: "Parkside Villa / Studio B Architecture + Interiors" 22 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187144/parkside-villa-studio-b-architecture-plus-interiors> ISSN 0719-8884

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