Parkside Villa / Studio B Architecture + Interiors

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Category: Houses, Renovation

Lead Team: Robby Cuthbert, AIA, Mike Piche, AIA

Design Team: Olivia Kleespies, ASID, Raquel Mayorga

General Contractor: MK Construction

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ascent Group

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: The Sanitas Group

City: Boulder

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a rural Boulder neighborhood, Parkside Villa is a comprehensive transformation of an existing 9,100-square-foot residence, reimagined for the evolving lifestyle of an active family. Rather than demolishing and rebuilding, Studio B Architecture + Interiors approached the project as an opportunity to redefine the relationship between architecture, interiors and landscape while preserving the home's existing foundation and much of its structural framing.