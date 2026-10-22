Parkside Villa / Studio B Architecture + Interiors

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Boulder, United States
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Architects: Studio B Architecture + Interiors
- Area: 9100 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Jaime Florio Photography
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Manufacturers: Miele, Dekton, Royal Mosa , Thermory Benchmark Ash Cladding, Vonderhaus
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Lead Architects: Robby Cuthbert AIA, Mike Piche AIA
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- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Lead Team: Robby Cuthbert, AIA, Mike Piche, AIA
- Design Team: Olivia Kleespies, ASID, Raquel Mayorga
- General Contractor: MK Construction
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ascent Group
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: The Sanitas Group
- City: Boulder
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a rural Boulder neighborhood, Parkside Villa is a comprehensive transformation of an existing 9,100-square-foot residence, reimagined for the evolving lifestyle of an active family. Rather than demolishing and rebuilding, Studio B Architecture + Interiors approached the project as an opportunity to redefine the relationship between architecture, interiors and landscape while preserving the home's existing foundation and much of its structural framing.