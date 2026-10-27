CS3 - Event & Sports Pavilion / HA+MA

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Los Angeles, United States
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Architects: HA+MA
- Area: 32000 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Lance Gerber
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Lead Architects: Eric Hawkins, Scrap Marshall
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Commercial Architecture
- Lead Team: Eric Hawkins, Scrap Marshall, James Whitehead, Julia Geurse, Elisa Andretta
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: LFA - Labib Funk Associates, Timber Engineering
- City: Los Angeles
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. CS3 is an Event and Sports Pavilion situated in Los Angeles, CA. Constructed of mass timber, the structure offers a variety of spaces and facilities for sports, outdoor activities, social events and food service.