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CS3 - Event & Sports Pavilion / HA+MA

CS3 - Event & Sports Pavilion / HA+MA - Exterior PhotographyCS3 - Event & Sports Pavilion / HA+MA - Image 3 of 18CS3 - Event & Sports Pavilion / HA+MA - Image 4 of 18CS3 - Event & Sports Pavilion / HA+MA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, BeamCS3 - Event & Sports Pavilion / HA+MA - More Images+ 13

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Cultural Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Los Angeles, United States
  • Architects: HA+MA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  32000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lance Gerber
  • Lead Architects: Eric Hawkins, Scrap Marshall
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CS3 - Event & Sports Pavilion / HA+MA - Exterior Photography
© Lance Gerber

Text description provided by the architects. CS3 is an Event and Sports Pavilion situated in Los Angeles, CA. Constructed of mass timber, the structure offers a variety of spaces and facilities for sports, outdoor activities, social events and food service.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "CS3 - Event & Sports Pavilion / HA+MA" 27 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187143/cs3-event-and-sports-pavilion-ha-plus-ma> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Lance Gerber

CS3 - 多功能体育馆 / HA+MA

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