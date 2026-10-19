FG House / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura

© Marcelo Donadussi - Architectural Photography

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Maurício Ambrosi Rissinger, Guilherme Ferreira Nogueira, Rafaela Ferraz, Stela Paiva, Beatriz Aliberti, Luiz Sibemberg, Livia Alexia De Souza, Sarah Roisenberg, Vinícius Rezende

Technical Team: Katherine Gadelha, Leonardo Scolaro, Maurício Zambiasi

Landscaping: Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo

City: Vila Assunção

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the southern zone of Porto Alegre, Casa FG was conceived as an urban refuge: a contemporary residence that embraces the site's 16-foot slope as a design concept, making the view of the Guaíba River the central focus. The property, previously occupied by a house that felt more like a country estate, retains a close-knit neighborhood character typical of smaller towns — a rare and valuable quality in an urban context. It was here that the family found the perfect spot for their new home, featuring a spacious social area, bedrooms, a swimming pool, a terrace, and a pool house.