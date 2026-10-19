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FG House / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura

FG House / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Balcony, CourtyardFG House / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura - Image 2 of 25FG House / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyFG House / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura - Image 4 of 25FG House / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura - More Images+ 20

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Vila Assunção, Brazil
  • Architects: Oficina Conceito Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  572
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcelo Donadussi - Fotografia de Arquitetura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Acervo Furniture, Alupex, Aristeu Pires Design, Backes Madeiras, Balbueno Tapetes, CEMEL, Complementi Móveis, Corralero Parrillas, D'Cor Móveis, De Carli Selected Stones, Espaço do Piso, FCC Coifas, Natuzzi Editions Porto Alegre, Portobello Shop, Rejane Carvalho Leite
  • Lead Architect: Tiago Scherer Fritzen
  • Project Team: Maurício Ambrosi Rissinger, Guilherme Ferreira Nogueira, Rafaela Ferraz, Stela Paiva, Beatriz Aliberti, Luiz Sibemberg, Livia Alexia De Souza, Sarah Roisenberg, Vinícius Rezende
  • Technical Team: Katherine Gadelha, Leonardo Scolaro, Maurício Zambiasi
  • Landscaping: Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo
  • City: Vila Assunção
  • Country: Brazil
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FG House / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Marcelo Donadussi - Architectural Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the southern zone of Porto Alegre, Casa FG was conceived as an urban refuge: a contemporary residence that embraces the site's 16-foot slope as a design concept, making the view of the Guaíba River the central focus. The property, previously occupied by a house that felt more like a country estate, retains a close-knit neighborhood character typical of smaller towns — a rare and valuable quality in an urban context. It was here that the family found the perfect spot for their new home, featuring a spacious social area, bedrooms, a swimming pool, a terrace, and a pool house.

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Cite: "FG House / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura" [Casa FG / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura] 19 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187138/fg-house-oficina-conceito-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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