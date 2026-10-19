FG House / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura

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Architects: Oficina Conceito Arquitetura
- Area: 572 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Marcelo Donadussi - Fotografia de Arquitetura
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Manufacturers: Acervo Furniture, Alupex, Aristeu Pires Design, Backes Madeiras, Balbueno Tapetes, CEMEL, Complementi Móveis, Corralero Parrillas, D'Cor Móveis, De Carli Selected Stones, Espaço do Piso, FCC Coifas, Natuzzi Editions Porto Alegre, Portobello Shop, Rejane Carvalho Leite
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Lead Architect: Tiago Scherer Fritzen
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Maurício Ambrosi Rissinger, Guilherme Ferreira Nogueira, Rafaela Ferraz, Stela Paiva, Beatriz Aliberti, Luiz Sibemberg, Livia Alexia De Souza, Sarah Roisenberg, Vinícius Rezende
- Technical Team: Katherine Gadelha, Leonardo Scolaro, Maurício Zambiasi
- Landscaping: Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo
- City: Vila Assunção
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the southern zone of Porto Alegre, Casa FG was conceived as an urban refuge: a contemporary residence that embraces the site's 16-foot slope as a design concept, making the view of the Guaíba River the central focus. The property, previously occupied by a house that felt more like a country estate, retains a close-knit neighborhood character typical of smaller towns — a rare and valuable quality in an urban context. It was here that the family found the perfect spot for their new home, featuring a spacious social area, bedrooms, a swimming pool, a terrace, and a pool house.