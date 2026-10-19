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House in Santa Maria da Feira / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos

House in Santa Maria da Feira / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyHouse in Santa Maria da Feira / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair, Beam, GlassHouse in Santa Maria da Feira / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos - Image 3 of 16House in Santa Maria da Feira / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, BrickHouse in Santa Maria da Feira / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos - More Images+ 11

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Renovation
Fornos, Portugal
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House in Santa Maria da Feira / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Frederico Martinho

Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated on a walled, densely wooded plot, where the presence of mature vegetation defines the character of the site and establishes a sense of interiority and privacy. The property is set on sloping terrain organized around a courtyard, whose spatial structure and relationship with the topography were preserved as the foundation of the project.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationPortugal
Cite: "House in Santa Maria da Feira / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos" [Casa em Santa Maria da Feira / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos] 19 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187112/house-in-santa-maria-da-feira-branco-delrio-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Frederico Martinho

Santa Maria da Feira 住宅 / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos

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