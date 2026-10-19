House in Santa Maria da Feira / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos

© Frederico Martinho

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Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated on a walled, densely wooded plot, where the presence of mature vegetation defines the character of the site and establishes a sense of interiority and privacy. The property is set on sloping terrain organized around a courtyard, whose spatial structure and relationship with the topography were preserved as the foundation of the project.