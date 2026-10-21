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YUKI Office / UENOA

YUKI Office / UENOA - Exterior Photography, ConcreteYUKI Office / UENOA - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamYUKI Office / UENOA - Interior Photography, WoodYUKI Office / UENOA - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairYUKI Office / UENOA - More Images+ 17

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Office Buildings
Kuki, Japan
  • Architects: UENOA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  740
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hiroyuki Hirai
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YUKI Office / UENOA - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Hiroyuki Hirai

Text description provided by the architects. YUKI office is the headquarters of a company in Kuki, Saitama, that sells organic vegetables under the philosophy of "thinking about food and health." The client asked for a building that would immediately convey the company's mission to anyone who visits: to deliver safe, trustworthy produce to consumers and to help preserve Japan's traditional food culture. After the Great East Japan Earthquake, the company used its own distribution network to support the affected areas, and it wanted a headquarters that could also support the local community in future disasters.

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UENOA
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WoodGlass

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Cite: "YUKI Office / UENOA" 21 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187102/yuki-office-uenoa> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Hiroyuki Hirai

YUKI Office / UENOA

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