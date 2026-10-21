YUKI Office / UENOA

© Hiroyuki Hirai

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Office Buildings

Structural Engineer: Ryotaro Sakata Structural Engineers

Building Services: Piloty

Landscape Architect: SFG Landscape Architects

Contractor: Hakko Construction

City: Kuki

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. YUKI office is the headquarters of a company in Kuki, Saitama, that sells organic vegetables under the philosophy of "thinking about food and health." The client asked for a building that would immediately convey the company's mission to anyone who visits: to deliver safe, trustworthy produce to consumers and to help preserve Japan's traditional food culture. After the Great East Japan Earthquake, the company used its own distribution network to support the affected areas, and it wanted a headquarters that could also support the local community in future disasters.