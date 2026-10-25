Ombria Hotel and Apartments Loulé / PROMONTORIO

© Paulo Martins Barata (PROMONTORIO)

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Text description provided by the architects. Quinta da Ombria is a property in the Algarve hinterland with 150 hectares. Surrounded by extensive citrus groves, fig and carob trees, small farms and villages, the dramatic landscape and the rich biodiversity of this mountainous estate comprise a watercourse and a series of archaeological remnants related to farming and its early waterworks. The resort comprises golf course, hotel and clubhouse, in addition to villas and other residential units.