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Ombria Hotel and Apartments Loulé / PROMONTORIO

Ombria Hotel and Apartments Loulé / PROMONTORIO - Image 9 of 27Ombria Hotel and Apartments Loulé / PROMONTORIO - Image 10 of 27Ombria Hotel and Apartments Loulé / PROMONTORIO - Exterior PhotographyOmbria Hotel and Apartments Loulé / PROMONTORIO - Image 17 of 27Ombria Hotel and Apartments Loulé / PROMONTORIO - More Images+ 22

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Hospitality Architecture, Hotels
Loulé, Portugal
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Ombria Hotel and Apartments Loulé / PROMONTORIO - Image 6 of 27
© João Carmo Simões

Text description provided by the architects. Quinta da Ombria is a property in the Algarve hinterland with 150 hectares. Surrounded by extensive citrus groves, fig and carob trees, small farms and villages, the dramatic landscape and the rich biodiversity of this mountainous estate comprise a watercourse and a series of archaeological remnants related to farming and its early waterworks. The resort comprises golf course, hotel and clubhouse, in addition to villas and other residential units.

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Cite: "Ombria Hotel and Apartments Loulé / PROMONTORIO" 25 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187100/ombria-hotel-and-apartments-loule-promontorio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Paulo Martins Barata (PROMONTORIO)

Ombria 酒店及公寓，洛莱 / PROMONTORIO

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