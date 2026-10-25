Creasvalley CC Clubhouse / LJL Architects

© Kyung Roh

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Text description provided by the architects. Even an artificially constructed site can become a landscape as time accumulates. Topography, vegetation, light, and seasonal change establish a distinct order, within which architecture takes its place. The clubhouse is conceived not as an object from which to view its surroundings, but as a mediator through which the site is experienced through terrain, sightlines, and the relationship between inside and outside. The design began by observing this inherent order and exploring how architecture could engage with it.