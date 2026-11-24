© Maruf Raihan

+ 26

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Text description provided by the architects. ABISHKAR began not with the idea of a house, but with an attempt to understand the people who would inhabit it. At SYSTEM architects, design is approached as a participatory process. For this multi-generational home, planned for the parents and the families of their three sons, we began with a questionnaire about everyday life: how each person perceives space, what they value or avoid, their preferences, their need for privacy, and the kinds of spaces to which they feel naturally connected.