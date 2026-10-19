Casa Canal / Este Norte Estudio

-
Architects: Este Norte Estudio
- Area: 80 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Federico Cairoli
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Yes, you are tucked away in the middle of the woods, and sometimes I think I can't see you from above because the treetops hide you. So I look for your left side, the one touching the river, and there I find you. Sometimes I look at you from the front and I can't believe how you turned out, because we designed you to be fresh and, truth be told, you are. And I'm not sure if that is so easily achieved.