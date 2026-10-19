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Casa Canal / Este Norte Estudio

Casa Canal / Este Norte Estudio - Image 2 of 17Casa Canal / Este Norte Estudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Chair, GlassCasa Canal / Este Norte Estudio - Image 4 of 17Casa Canal / Este Norte Estudio - Exterior Photography, GardenCasa Canal / Este Norte Estudio - More Images+ 12

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Resistencia, Argentina
  • Category: Houses
  • Equipo De Diseño: Daiana Katz, Agostina Vacca Arreseygor, Nahuel Zampayo, Cielo Kraemer, Camila Silva
  • City: Resistencia
  • Country: Argentina
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Casa Canal / Este Norte Estudio - Image 10 of 17
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. Yes, you are tucked away in the middle of the woods, and sometimes I think I can't see you from above because the treetops hide you. So I look for your left side, the one touching the river, and there I find you. Sometimes I look at you from the front and I can't believe how you turned out, because we designed you to be fresh and, truth be told, you are. And I'm not sure if that is so easily achieved.

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Este Norte Estudio
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WoodConcreteBrick

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Cite: "Casa Canal / Este Norte Estudio" [Casa Canal / Este Norte Estudio] 19 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187072/casa-canal-este-norte-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Federico Cairoli

运河住宅 / Este Norte Estudio

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