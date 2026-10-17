Colares Sintra House / Sabrab

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Sintra, Portugal
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Architects: Sabrab
- Area: 350 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
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Manufacturers: Vibia, Minotti
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Miguel Barbas
- Project Team: Maria Barbas
- City: Sintra
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Set within a pine forest of stone pines in Colares, overlooking the vineyards and the slopes of the Sintra Mountains, the house is the result of transforming an existing villa into a contemporary living space, open to the garden and the landscape.