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Colares Sintra House / Sabrab

Colares Sintra House / Sabrab - Image 1 of 53Colares Sintra House / Sabrab - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, BeamColares Sintra House / Sabrab - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, BeamColares Sintra House / Sabrab - Image 4 of 53Colares Sintra House / Sabrab - More Images+ 48

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Sintra, Portugal
  • Architects: Sabrab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Vibia, Minotti
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Colares Sintra House / Sabrab - Image 5 of 53
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Set within a pine forest of stone pines in Colares, overlooking the vineyards and the slopes of the Sintra Mountains, the house is the result of transforming an existing villa into a contemporary living space, open to the garden and the landscape.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Colares Sintra House / Sabrab" [Casa Colares Sintra / Sabrab] 17 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187054/colares-sintra-house-sabrab> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ivo Tavares Studio

Casa Colares Sintra / Sabrab

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