Colares Sintra House / Sabrab

© Ivo Tavares Studio

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Miguel Barbas

Project Team: Maria Barbas

City: Sintra

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. Set within a pine forest of stone pines in Colares, overlooking the vineyards and the slopes of the Sintra Mountains, the house is the result of transforming an existing villa into a contemporary living space, open to the garden and the landscape.