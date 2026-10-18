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House in Belém / Filipe Borges de Macedo

House in Belém / Filipe Borges de Macedo - Exterior PhotographyHouse in Belém / Filipe Borges de Macedo - Image 3 of 34House in Belém / Filipe Borges de Macedo - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, GlassHouse in Belém / Filipe Borges de Macedo - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Balcony, CourtyardHouse in Belém / Filipe Borges de Macedo - More Images+ 29

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects: Filipe Borges de Macedo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nuno Almendra
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Efapel, JNF, MOSO® Bamboo, Projecto Mosaico , Sanitana, Sapa
  • Team Lead: Filipe Borges de Macedo
  • Design Team: Aline Gonçalves, Luís Filipe Pinto, Tomás Nunes
  • Technical Team: Eng. Joaquim Jerónimo, Eng. João Garvão Sinfrónio
  • Architecture Offices: Borges de Macedo Arquitectura Lda
  • General Contractor: Velho Toque Lda
  • City: Lisboa
  • Country: Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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House in Belém / Filipe Borges de Macedo - Exterior Photography
© Nuno Almendra

Text description provided by the architects. The dwelling, located in the Casas Económicas das Terras do Forno neighbourhood, inaugurated in 1938 in the parish of Belém, was designed in 1933 by architect Raul Lino. The neighbourhood comprises 204 traditionally designed, low-cost houses intended for civil and military employees, as well as members of the National Trade Unions.

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Cite: "House in Belém / Filipe Borges de Macedo" 18 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187047/house-in-belem-filipe-borges-de-macedo> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Nuno Almendra

贝伦之家 / Filipe Borges de Macedo

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