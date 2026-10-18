House in Belém / Filipe Borges de Macedo

© Nuno Almendra

+ 29

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Team Lead: Filipe Borges de Macedo

Design Team: Aline Gonçalves, Luís Filipe Pinto, Tomás Nunes

Technical Team: Eng. Joaquim Jerónimo, Eng. João Garvão Sinfrónio

Architecture Offices: Borges de Macedo Arquitectura Lda

General Contractor: Velho Toque Lda

City: Lisboa

Country: Portugal

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The dwelling, located in the Casas Económicas das Terras do Forno neighbourhood, inaugurated in 1938 in the parish of Belém, was designed in 1933 by architect Raul Lino. The neighbourhood comprises 204 traditionally designed, low-cost houses intended for civil and military employees, as well as members of the National Trade Unions.