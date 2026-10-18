House in Belém / Filipe Borges de Macedo

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Lisboa, Portugal
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Architects: Filipe Borges de Macedo
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Nuno Almendra
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Manufacturers: Efapel, JNF, MOSO® Bamboo, Projecto Mosaico , Sanitana, Sapa
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Team Lead: Filipe Borges de Macedo
- Design Team: Aline Gonçalves, Luís Filipe Pinto, Tomás Nunes
- Technical Team: Eng. Joaquim Jerónimo, Eng. João Garvão Sinfrónio
- Architecture Offices: Borges de Macedo Arquitectura Lda
- General Contractor: Velho Toque Lda
- City: Lisboa
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The dwelling, located in the Casas Económicas das Terras do Forno neighbourhood, inaugurated in 1938 in the parish of Belém, was designed in 1933 by architect Raul Lino. The neighbourhood comprises 204 traditionally designed, low-cost houses intended for civil and military employees, as well as members of the National Trade Unions.