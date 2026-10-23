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CitySquash / Gluck+

CitySquash / Gluck+ - Exterior Photography, ConcreteCitySquash / Gluck+ - Exterior Photography, FacadeCitySquash / Gluck+ - Exterior PhotographyCitySquash / Gluck+ - Interior PhotographyCitySquash / Gluck+ - More Images+ 15

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Sports Architecture, Recreation & Training
The Bronx, United States
  • Architects: GLUCK+
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Here and Now Agency
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Kammetal
  • Lead Architects: Peter L. Gluck, Tom Gluck, Stacie Wong, Charlie Kaplan, Marc Gee
  • Lead Team: Charlie Kaplan
  • Design Team: Rikako Wakabayashi, Cory Collman, Marc Pittsley, Sookwan Ahn, Steve Preston, Nick Harold, Tim Keesee, Isaac Turkington, Julian Bushman-Copp
  • General Contractor: GLUCK+ CMc
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Silman (now TYLin)
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: AECOM, Blue Sky, Fehringer Surveying, JM Zoning
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: CES
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Iros Elevator
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Leonard J. Strandberg and Associates
  • City: The Bronx
  • Country: United States
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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CitySquash / Gluck+ - Exterior Photography
© Here and Now Agency

Text description provided by the architects. CitySquash is a not-for-profit after-school enrichment program serving youth in the Bronx and Brooklyn through an integrated model of athletics, academics and mentorship. As the organization expanded beyond its existing scattered facilities serving more than 225 students annually, a new center was designed within the neighborhood it already serves, bringing these services together into a cohesive whole.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingUnited States
Cite: "CitySquash / Gluck+" 23 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187044/citysquash-gluck-plus> ISSN 0719-8884

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