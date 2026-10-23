CitySquash / Gluck+

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Category: Sports Architecture, Recreation & Training

Lead Team: Charlie Kaplan

Design Team: Rikako Wakabayashi, Cory Collman, Marc Pittsley, Sookwan Ahn, Steve Preston, Nick Harold, Tim Keesee, Isaac Turkington, Julian Bushman-Copp

General Contractor: GLUCK+ CMc

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Silman (now TYLin)

Engineering & Consulting > Other: AECOM, Blue Sky, Fehringer Surveying, JM Zoning

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: CES

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Iros Elevator

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Leonard J. Strandberg and Associates

City: The Bronx

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. CitySquash is a not-for-profit after-school enrichment program serving youth in the Bronx and Brooklyn through an integrated model of athletics, academics and mentorship. As the organization expanded beyond its existing scattered facilities serving more than 225 students annually, a new center was designed within the neighborhood it already serves, bringing these services together into a cohesive whole.