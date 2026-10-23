CitySquash / Gluck+

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The Bronx, United States
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Architects: GLUCK+
- Area: 15000 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Here and Now Agency
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Manufacturers: Kammetal
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Lead Architects: Peter L. Gluck, Tom Gluck, Stacie Wong, Charlie Kaplan, Marc Gee
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- Category: Sports Architecture, Recreation & Training
- Lead Team: Charlie Kaplan
- Design Team: Rikako Wakabayashi, Cory Collman, Marc Pittsley, Sookwan Ahn, Steve Preston, Nick Harold, Tim Keesee, Isaac Turkington, Julian Bushman-Copp
- General Contractor: GLUCK+ CMc
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Silman (now TYLin)
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: AECOM, Blue Sky, Fehringer Surveying, JM Zoning
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: CES
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Iros Elevator
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Leonard J. Strandberg and Associates
- City: The Bronx
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. CitySquash is a not-for-profit after-school enrichment program serving youth in the Bronx and Brooklyn through an integrated model of athletics, academics and mentorship. As the organization expanded beyond its existing scattered facilities serving more than 225 students annually, a new center was designed within the neighborhood it already serves, bringing these services together into a cohesive whole.