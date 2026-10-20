Piedra Bay House / U-Guide Space Design Atelier

© Alejandro Alvárez

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Text description provided by the architects. At Casa Piedra Bay, the landscape is not simply contemplated; it becomes an essential part of the experience of inhabiting the house. Located in Palmar de Ocoa, Azua, Dominican Republic, the project emerges from an arid coastal setting defined by the contrast between the mountains and the Caribbean Sea. The architecture responds to this environment through a spatial composition that prioritizes natural ventilation, filtered sunlight, privacy, and a continuous connection with the surrounding landscape.