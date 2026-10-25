Montana Farm / Estudio Balzano

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Text description provided by the architects. Montana Farm is a boutique equestrian breeding and training facility located in Buenos Aires, Argentina, dedicated to the selective breeding and high-level training of show jumping horses. The project was conceived to integrate architecture, landscape, and the specific needs of horses within a contemporary equestrian complex, prioritizing animal welfare, functionality, and spatial quality.