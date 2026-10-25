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Montana Farm / Estudio Balzano

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Curated by Valentina Díaz

Sports Architecture, Recreation & Training
Campana, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Balzano
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  65
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Begonia Terradas
  • Lead Architects: Ricardo A. Balzano
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Montana Farm / Estudio Balzano - Image 6 of 12
© Begonia Terradas

Text description provided by the architects. Montana Farm is a boutique equestrian breeding and training facility located in Buenos Aires, Argentina, dedicated to the selective breeding and high-level training of show jumping horses. The project was conceived to integrate architecture, landscape, and the specific needs of horses within a contemporary equestrian complex, prioritizing animal welfare, functionality, and spatial quality.

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Estudio Balzano
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WoodStoneConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingArgentina

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Cite: "Montana Farm / Estudio Balzano" 25 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187040/montana-farm> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Begonia Terradas

Montana 农场 / Estudio Balzano

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