Montana Farm / Estudio Balzano

-
Architects: Estudio Balzano
- Area: 65 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Begonia Terradas
-
Lead Architects: Ricardo A. Balzano
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Sports Architecture, Recreation & Training
- City: Campana
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. Montana Farm is a boutique equestrian breeding and training facility located in Buenos Aires, Argentina, dedicated to the selective breeding and high-level training of show jumping horses. The project was conceived to integrate architecture, landscape, and the specific needs of horses within a contemporary equestrian complex, prioritizing animal welfare, functionality, and spatial quality.