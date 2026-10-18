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Promenade House / studio gm

Promenade House / studio gm - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardPromenade House / studio gm - Image 3 of 33Promenade House / studio gm - Exterior Photography, GardenPromenade House / studio gm - Image 5 of 33Promenade House / studio gm - More Images+ 28

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Levilândia, Brazil
  • Architects: studio gm
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  593
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bernard Cunha
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arkos, Carlos Motta, Cinex, Dell Anno, Jader Almeida, Polytec
  • Lead Architects: Guto Delgado, Mylena Oliveira, Letícia Ferreira
  • Coordination: Leticia Ferreira
  • Project Team: Ruth da Costa, Verônica Bento, Iara Mendes, Almir Quaresma, Roberval Gustavo Rodrigues
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Rodrigo Monte
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Projetos funcionais
  • General Construction: Amaral Guimarães engenharia
  • Landscaping: Margareth Maroto
  • City: Levilândia
  • Country: Brazil
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Promenade House / studio gm - Image 9 of 33
© Bernard Cunha

Text description provided by the architects. The Promenade House is a residence conceived from the experience of traversing and discovering the landscape. Situated on the shores of a lake and surrounded by an extensive garden, the house does not reveal itself immediately; access occurs along a winding path through the vegetation that gradually leads to the architecture. The path, therefore, is more than mere circulation; it structures the arrival experience, giving rise to the project's name: promenade, in reference to the act of walking and observing.

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Cite: "Promenade House / studio gm" [Casa Promenade / studio gm] 18 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187039/promenade-house-studio-gm> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Bernard Cunha

Promenade 住宅 / studio gm

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