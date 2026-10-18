Promenade House / studio gm

© Bernard Cunha

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Levilândia, Brazil Architects: studio gm

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 593 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Bernard Cunha

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Arkos Carlos Motta , Cinex , Dell Anno , Jader Almeida , Polytec Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Guto Delgado, Mylena Oliveira, Letícia Ferreira

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Leticia Ferreira

Project Team: Ruth da Costa, Verônica Bento, Iara Mendes, Almir Quaresma, Roberval Gustavo Rodrigues

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Rodrigo Monte

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Projetos funcionais

General Construction: Amaral Guimarães engenharia

Landscaping: Margareth Maroto

City: Levilândia

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The Promenade House is a residence conceived from the experience of traversing and discovering the landscape. Situated on the shores of a lake and surrounded by an extensive garden, the house does not reveal itself immediately; access occurs along a winding path through the vegetation that gradually leads to the architecture. The path, therefore, is more than mere circulation; it structures the arrival experience, giving rise to the project's name: promenade, in reference to the act of walking and observing.