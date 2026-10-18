Promenade House / studio gm

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Levilândia, Brazil
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Architects: studio gm
- Area: 593 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Bernard Cunha
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Manufacturers: Arkos, Carlos Motta, Cinex, Dell Anno, Jader Almeida, Polytec
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Lead Architects: Guto Delgado, Mylena Oliveira, Letícia Ferreira
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Leticia Ferreira
- Project Team: Ruth da Costa, Verônica Bento, Iara Mendes, Almir Quaresma, Roberval Gustavo Rodrigues
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Rodrigo Monte
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Projetos funcionais
- General Construction: Amaral Guimarães engenharia
- Landscaping: Margareth Maroto
- City: Levilândia
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The Promenade House is a residence conceived from the experience of traversing and discovering the landscape. Situated on the shores of a lake and surrounded by an extensive garden, the house does not reveal itself immediately; access occurs along a winding path through the vegetation that gradually leads to the architecture. The path, therefore, is more than mere circulation; it structures the arrival experience, giving rise to the project's name: promenade, in reference to the act of walking and observing.