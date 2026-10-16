Ella House / Studio Memo

© Carolina Mossin

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Pedro Laterza

Principal Architect: Pedro Laterza

Interior Design: Jader Almeida

Landscaping: Monica Costa

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ETEC

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Misuraca Engenharia, TBR Obra

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Bekväm

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lucenera

City: Alto da Boa Vista

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Ella is divided into two blocks around a central garden, connected by a fluid path of ramps that link the zones at every half-level up to a roof garden, gradually revealing the relationships between the home's interior and exterior. It features a sculptural volumetry that embraces, protects, and welcomes, while also enabling multiple connections with the outdoors. Among the design solutions adopted, the project prioritizes the residents' privacy while offering spaces filled with natural light.