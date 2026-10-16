  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Ella House / Studio Memo

Ella House / Studio Memo

Ella House / Studio Memo - Exterior Photography, CityscapeElla House / Studio Memo - Image 6 of 27Ella House / Studio Memo - Image 4 of 27Ella House / Studio Memo - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardElla House / Studio Memo - More Images+ 22

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Alto da Boa Vista, Brazil
  • Architects: Studio Memo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  640
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Carolina Mossin, Keniche Santos, Denilson Machado / Estúdio MCA
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Marcenaria - Bontempo, Mobiliário - Jaderalmeida, Painéis Metálicos - Hunter Douglas, Revestimentos Cerâmicos - Portobello
  • Coordination: Pedro Laterza
  • Principal Architect: Pedro Laterza
  • Interior Design: Jader Almeida
  • Landscaping: Monica Costa
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ETEC
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Misuraca Engenharia, TBR Obra
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Bekväm
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lucenera
  • City: Alto da Boa Vista
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Ella House / Studio Memo - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Keniche Santos

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Ella is divided into two blocks around a central garden, connected by a fluid path of ramps that link the zones at every half-level up to a roof garden, gradually revealing the relationships between the home's interior and exterior. It features a sculptural volumetry that embraces, protects, and welcomes, while also enabling multiple connections with the outdoors. Among the design solutions adopted, the project prioritizes the residents' privacy while offering spaces filled with natural light.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Memo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Ella House / Studio Memo" [Casa Ella / Studio Memo] 16 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187034/ella-house-studio-memo> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Carolina Mossin

Casa Ella / Studio Memo

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags