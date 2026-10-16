Ella House / Studio Memo

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Alto da Boa Vista, Brazil
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Architects: Studio Memo
- Area: 640 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Carolina Mossin, Keniche Santos, Denilson Machado / Estúdio MCA
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Manufacturers: Marcenaria - Bontempo, Mobiliário - Jaderalmeida, Painéis Metálicos - Hunter Douglas, Revestimentos Cerâmicos - Portobello
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Pedro Laterza
- Principal Architect: Pedro Laterza
- Interior Design: Jader Almeida
- Landscaping: Monica Costa
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ETEC
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Misuraca Engenharia, TBR Obra
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Bekväm
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lucenera
- City: Alto da Boa Vista
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Ella is divided into two blocks around a central garden, connected by a fluid path of ramps that link the zones at every half-level up to a roof garden, gradually revealing the relationships between the home's interior and exterior. It features a sculptural volumetry that embraces, protects, and welcomes, while also enabling multiple connections with the outdoors. Among the design solutions adopted, the project prioritizes the residents' privacy while offering spaces filled with natural light.