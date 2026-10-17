  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. MAGMA House / SUITE

MAGMA House / SUITE

MAGMA House / SUITE - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairMAGMA House / SUITE - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, ChairMAGMA House / SUITE - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodMAGMA House / SUITE - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairMAGMA House / SUITE - More Images+ 13

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Interior Design
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: SUITE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  215
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Ocanhas
  • Lead Architects: Carolina Mauro, Daniela Frugiuele, Luiza Monari, Filipe Troncon
More SpecsLess Specs
MAGMA House / SUITE - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Pedro Ocanhas

Text description provided by the architects. Under the theme "Mind and Heart" of CASACOR São Paulo 2026, Casa MAGMA occupies 215 m² with curves, tactile textures, and earthy tones, proposing an experience of warmth and introspection.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
SUITE
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureInterior DesignBrazil
Cite: "MAGMA House / SUITE" [Casa MAGMA / SUITE] 17 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187028/magma-house-suite> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Pedro Ocanhas

MAGMA 住宅 / SUITE

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags