MAGMA House / SUITE

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: SUITE
- Area: 215 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Pedro Ocanhas
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Lead Architects: Carolina Mauro, Daniela Frugiuele, Luiza Monari, Filipe Troncon
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Interior Design
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Under the theme "Mind and Heart" of CASACOR São Paulo 2026, Casa MAGMA occupies 215 m² with curves, tactile textures, and earthy tones, proposing an experience of warmth and introspection.