Pamiškio House / ARCHISPEKTRAS

© Vaidotas Darulis

+ 25

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. One of the primary objectives in designing Pamiškio House was to strike a balance between privacy and an open dialogue with nature. Set within a remarkable landscape of forest, river, and sloping terrain, the house seeks to embrace its surroundings while maintaining clear boundaries that provide a sense of security, intimacy, and retreat.