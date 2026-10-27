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Pamiškio House / ARCHISPEKTRAS

Pamiškio House / ARCHISPEKTRAS - Exterior Photography, GardenPamiškio House / ARCHISPEKTRAS - Image 3 of 30Pamiškio House / ARCHISPEKTRAS - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamPamiškio House / ARCHISPEKTRAS - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, GlassPamiškio House / ARCHISPEKTRAS - More Images+ 25

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
Kaunas, Lithuania
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Pamiškio House / ARCHISPEKTRAS - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Vaidotas Darulis

Text description provided by the architects. One of the primary objectives in designing Pamiškio House was to strike a balance between privacy and an open dialogue with nature. Set within a remarkable landscape of forest, river, and sloping terrain, the house seeks to embrace its surroundings while maintaining clear boundaries that provide a sense of security, intimacy, and retreat.

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ARCHISPEKTRAS
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WoodGlassBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsLithuania

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WoodGlassBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsLithuania
Cite: "Pamiškio House / ARCHISPEKTRAS" 27 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186997/pamiskio-house-archispektras> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Vaidotas Darulis

林中住宅 / ARCHISPEKTRAS

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