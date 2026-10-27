Pamiškio House / ARCHISPEKTRAS

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Architects: ARCHISPEKTRAS
- Area: 440 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Vaidotas Darulis
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
- Design Team: Ignas Kalinauskas, Aidas Kalinauskas, Mantas Jankauskas
- City: Kaunas
- Country: Lithuania
Text description provided by the architects. One of the primary objectives in designing Pamiškio House was to strike a balance between privacy and an open dialogue with nature. Set within a remarkable landscape of forest, river, and sloping terrain, the house seeks to embrace its surroundings while maintaining clear boundaries that provide a sense of security, intimacy, and retreat.