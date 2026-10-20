Courtyard House / Hennessey Architecture

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Mill Valley, United States
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Architects: Hennessey Architecture
- Area: 1870 ft²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Adam Rouse
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Lead Architect: Michael Hennessey
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- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Design Team: Claudia Merzario
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Bill Lynch – Berkley Structural Design
- General Contractor: New Dimension Builders
- Landscape Architecture: George Loew
- City: Mill Valley
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. For this modestly-scaled renovation of a classic suburban Mill Valley house, the home was thought not only as a shelter, but also as a bridge: from past to present; from one landscape condition to another; and from what a family wanted to what they could have. Designed for a couple with two young children, the house is meant to support their current needs as a young family and grow with them.