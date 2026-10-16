Gondomar Urban Park / Paulo Merlini arquitetos

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Architects: Paulo Merlini arquitetos
- Area: 20 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
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Lead Architects: Paulo Merlini, André Silva
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- Category: Landscape Architecture, Park
- Design Team: Inês Silva, Ana Rita Pinho
- Landscape Architecture: P4 - Artes e Técnicas da Paisagem
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The challenge set out was to create an urban park with a large green area associated with recreational and leisure functions, on a site of approximately 20,000 square metres located in the centre of S. Cosme, which currently served no particular purpose for the city.