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Gondomar Urban Park / Paulo Merlini arquitetos

Gondomar Urban Park / Paulo Merlini arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyGondomar Urban Park / Paulo Merlini arquitetos - Image 3 of 16Gondomar Urban Park / Paulo Merlini arquitetos - Exterior Photography, GardenGondomar Urban Park / Paulo Merlini arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyGondomar Urban Park / Paulo Merlini arquitetos - More Images+ 11

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Landscape Architecture, Park
Portugal
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Gondomar Urban Park / Paulo Merlini arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography, Garden
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The challenge set out was to create an urban park with a large green area associated with recreational and leisure functions, on a site of approximately 20,000 square metres located in the centre of S. Cosme, which currently served no particular purpose for the city.

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Cite: "Gondomar Urban Park / Paulo Merlini arquitetos" 16 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186962/gondomar-urban-park-paulo-merlini-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ivo Tavares Studio

Gondomar 城市公园 / Paulo Merlini arquitetos

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