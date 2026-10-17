AA Apartments / Crearctive

© Nicolás Díaz

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Apartment Interiors • Málaga, Spain Architects: Crearctive

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 195 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Nicolás Díaz

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Marazzi Slow Pomice

Lead Architects: Carlos Arias Garnelo, Rafael González García

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

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Text description provided by the architects. The project addresses the change of use of commercial premises to transform them into four independent apartments. Taking advantage of the open-plan layout of the original space and its generous clear height of thirteen feet (four meters), the proposal resolves the distribution by designing the void and working in section. The strategy relies on a central spine that groups the service spaces, which optimizes the layout of the building systems, frees up the perimeter of the home, and allows for the articulation of an intermediate level that makes the most of the height of the space.