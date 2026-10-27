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House WE / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects

House WE / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects - Interior Photography, ConcreteHouse WE / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects - Image 3 of 39House WE / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Concrete, BeamHouse WE / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects - Interior Photography, ConcreteHouse WE / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects - More Images+ 34

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Housing, Renovation
Morcote, Switzerland
  • Lead Team: Wespi de Meuron Romeo Architects, Caviano
  • Design Team: Wespi de Meuron Romeo Architects, Caviano
  • Technical Team: PCArchitetti SA, Lugano
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Roger Bacciarini & Co Sagl, Maroggia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: AFRY Svizzera SA, Bellinzona
  • General Contractor: Willy Robbiani Costruzioni SA, Bioggio
  • City: Morcote
  • Country: Switzerland
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House WE / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects - Exterior Photography
© Giacomo Albo

Text description provided by the architects. The property undergoing renovation consists of two parcels: a small lakeside parcel with direct access to the water, including a small boathouse and boat landing, and, on the opposite, mountainside side of the road, a large garden parcel on steep terrain with the main house.

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Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingRefurbishmentRenovationSwitzerland

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Cite: "House WE / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects" 27 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186943/house-we-wespi-de-meuron-romeo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Giacomo Albo

WE 住宅 / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects

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