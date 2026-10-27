House WE / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects

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Morcote, Switzerland
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Architects: Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects
- Area: 115 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Giacomo Albo
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Housing, Renovation
- Lead Team: Wespi de Meuron Romeo Architects, Caviano
- Design Team: Wespi de Meuron Romeo Architects, Caviano
- Technical Team: PCArchitetti SA, Lugano
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Roger Bacciarini & Co Sagl, Maroggia
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: AFRY Svizzera SA, Bellinzona
- General Contractor: Willy Robbiani Costruzioni SA, Bioggio
- City: Morcote
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. The property undergoing renovation consists of two parcels: a small lakeside parcel with direct access to the water, including a small boathouse and boat landing, and, on the opposite, mountainside side of the road, a large garden parcel on steep terrain with the main house.