House WE / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects

© Giacomo Albo

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Category: Residential Architecture, Housing, Renovation

Lead Team: Wespi de Meuron Romeo Architects, Caviano

Design Team: Wespi de Meuron Romeo Architects, Caviano

Technical Team: PCArchitetti SA, Lugano

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Roger Bacciarini & Co Sagl, Maroggia

Engineering & Consulting > Other: AFRY Svizzera SA, Bellinzona

General Contractor: Willy Robbiani Costruzioni SA, Bioggio

City: Morcote

Country: Switzerland

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Text description provided by the architects. The property undergoing renovation consists of two parcels: a small lakeside parcel with direct access to the water, including a small boathouse and boat landing, and, on the opposite, mountainside side of the road, a large garden parcel on steep terrain with the main house.