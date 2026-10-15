Casa de Tierra / Walter Fernando Castañeda Luquerna

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Architects: Walter Fernando Castañeda Luquerna
- Area: 948 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Jairo Llano
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Lead Architect: Walter Fernando Castañeda Luquerna
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Text description provided by the architects. Located at an altitude of 3,012 meters above sea level, in a transitional landscape between Andean high-altitude forest and the páramo ecosystem, Casa de Tierra explores ways of inhabiting an environmentally sensitive territory through a strategy of minimal occupation and low environmental impact.