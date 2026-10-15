  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Colombia
  5. Casa de Tierra / Walter Fernando Castañeda Luquerna

Casa de Tierra / Walter Fernando Castañeda Luquerna

Casa de Tierra / Walter Fernando Castañeda Luquerna - Image 2 of 19Casa de Tierra / Walter Fernando Castañeda Luquerna - Interior Photography, Living Room, Door, ChairCasa de Tierra / Walter Fernando Castañeda Luquerna - Image 4 of 19Casa de Tierra / Walter Fernando Castañeda Luquerna - Image 5 of 19Casa de Tierra / Walter Fernando Castañeda Luquerna - More Images+ 14

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
Colombia
  • Category: Houses
  • Technical Team: Orlando Hernandez
  • Interior Design: Cinco Solidos
  • General Contractor: AGC Soluciones
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: ALL Ingenieria
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Alvaro Niño
  • Country: Colombia
More SpecsLess Specs
Casa de Tierra / Walter Fernando Castañeda Luquerna - Image 2 of 19
© Jairo Llano

Text description provided by the architects. Located at an altitude of 3,012 meters above sea level, in a transitional landscape between Andean high-altitude forest and the páramo ecosystem, Casa de Tierra explores ways of inhabiting an environmentally sensitive territory through a strategy of minimal occupation and low environmental impact.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Walter Fernando Castañeda Luquerna
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesColombia
Cite: "Casa de Tierra / Walter Fernando Castañeda Luquerna" 15 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186928/casa-de-tierra-walter-fernando-castaneda-luquerna> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Jairo Llano

大地之屋 (Casa de Tierra) / Walter Fernando Castañeda Luquerna

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags