Casa de Tierra / Walter Fernando Castañeda Luquerna

© Jairo Llano

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Technical Team: Orlando Hernandez

Interior Design: Cinco Solidos

General Contractor: AGC Soluciones

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: ALL Ingenieria

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Alvaro Niño

Country: Colombia

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Text description provided by the architects. Located at an altitude of 3,012 meters above sea level, in a transitional landscape between Andean high-altitude forest and the páramo ecosystem, Casa de Tierra explores ways of inhabiting an environmentally sensitive territory through a strategy of minimal occupation and low environmental impact.