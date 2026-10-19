SALOMON Store MINAMIAOYAMA / kooo architects

© Keishin Horikoshi / SS

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Text description provided by the architects. Salomon Store Minami-Aoyama is located in a distinctive space where a narrow alley in Minami- Aoyama extends directly into the semi-basement of the building. For Salomon, a brand that bridges urban lifestyles and outdoor culture, Minami-Aoyama is an ideal location. This iconic Tokyo fashion district sits at the intersection of luxury urbanity and the street culture of Harajuku and Ura-Harajuku. At the same time, the site itself has an unusual quality: the alley seems to flow directly into the building, creating a space that feels slightly external despite being within the city.