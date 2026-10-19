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SALOMON Store MINAMIAOYAMA / kooo architects

SALOMON Store MINAMIAOYAMA / kooo architects - Image 2 of 22SALOMON Store MINAMIAOYAMA / kooo architects - Interior PhotographySALOMON Store MINAMIAOYAMA / kooo architects - Interior PhotographySALOMON Store MINAMIAOYAMA / kooo architects - Image 5 of 22SALOMON Store MINAMIAOYAMA / kooo architects - More Images+ 17

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Retail Interiors
Tokyo, Japan
  • Architects: kooo architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  135
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Keishin Horikoshi / SS
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Amer Sports Japan, Tachibana Shoten
  • Lead Architects: Shinya Kojima
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SALOMON Store MINAMIAOYAMA / kooo architects - Image 2 of 22
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS

Text description provided by the architects. Salomon Store Minami-Aoyama is located in a distinctive space where a narrow alley in Minami- Aoyama extends directly into the semi-basement of the building. For Salomon, a brand that bridges urban lifestyles and outdoor culture, Minami-Aoyama is an ideal location. This iconic Tokyo fashion district sits at the intersection of luxury urbanity and the street culture of Harajuku and Ura-Harajuku. At the same time, the site itself has an unusual quality: the alley seems to flow directly into the building, creating a space that feels slightly external despite being within the city.

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Cite: "SALOMON Store MINAMIAOYAMA / kooo architects" 19 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186876/salomon-store-minamiaoyama-kooo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Keishin Horikoshi / SS

SALOMON Store MINAMIAOYAMA / 小大建筑

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