SALOMON Store MINAMIAOYAMA / kooo architects

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Architects: kooo architects
- Area: 135 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Keishin Horikoshi / SS
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Manufacturers: Amer Sports Japan, Tachibana Shoten
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Lead Architects: Shinya Kojima
- Category: Retail Interiors
- Design Team: Shinya Kojima, Ayaka Kojima, KangXin Wu, Keita Kogure
- Clients: Amer Sports Japan
- Consultants: Hakusuisha Inc.
- City: Tokyo
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Salomon Store Minami-Aoyama is located in a distinctive space where a narrow alley in Minami- Aoyama extends directly into the semi-basement of the building. For Salomon, a brand that bridges urban lifestyles and outdoor culture, Minami-Aoyama is an ideal location. This iconic Tokyo fashion district sits at the intersection of luxury urbanity and the street culture of Harajuku and Ura-Harajuku. At the same time, the site itself has an unusual quality: the alley seems to flow directly into the building, creating a space that feels slightly external despite being within the city.