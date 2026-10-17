HARMAY Changsha Guojin Street Store / STUDIO SPLASH

© Aaron Shao

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Retail Interiors • Changsha, China Architects: STUDIO SPLASH

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 471 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Aaron Shao

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: NKSTONE , Shanghai Mufang Display Props

Lead Architects: Simon Huang

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Retail Interiors

Design Team: Ho Yan Ko, Luqian Lin, Kaki Kong

Client: HARMAY

LDI: Shanghai Xuhui Planning & Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

General Contractor: Shanghai Yuying Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.

Display Supplier: Shanghai Mufang Display Props Co., Ltd.

City: Changsha

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Located on Guojin Street at the core of Changsha's Wuyi Square commercial district, the project sits within an underground retail spine linking street-level entrances with subterranean transit hubs, marked by crisscrossing interior corridors. The HARMAY store occupies the B1 level, bridging the B2 double-height atrium with the north-south ground access routes at a major intersection of pedestrian circulation.