HARMAY Changsha Guojin Street Store / STUDIO SPLASH

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Changsha, China
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Architects: STUDIO SPLASH
- Area: 471 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Aaron Shao
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Manufacturers: NKSTONE, Shanghai Mufang Display Props
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Lead Architects: Simon Huang
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- Category: Retail Interiors
- Design Team: Ho Yan Ko, Luqian Lin, Kaki Kong
- Client: HARMAY
- LDI: Shanghai Xuhui Planning & Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
- General Contractor: Shanghai Yuying Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Display Supplier: Shanghai Mufang Display Props Co., Ltd.
- City: Changsha
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Located on Guojin Street at the core of Changsha's Wuyi Square commercial district, the project sits within an underground retail spine linking street-level entrances with subterranean transit hubs, marked by crisscrossing interior corridors. The HARMAY store occupies the B1 level, bridging the B2 double-height atrium with the north-south ground access routes at a major intersection of pedestrian circulation.