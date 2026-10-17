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HARMAY Changsha Guojin Street Store / STUDIO SPLASH

HARMAY Changsha Guojin Street Store / STUDIO SPLASH - Interior Photography, ShelvingHARMAY Changsha Guojin Street Store / STUDIO SPLASH - Image 3 of 33HARMAY Changsha Guojin Street Store / STUDIO SPLASH - Image 4 of 33HARMAY Changsha Guojin Street Store / STUDIO SPLASH - Image 5 of 33HARMAY Changsha Guojin Street Store / STUDIO SPLASH - More Images+ 28

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Retail Interiors
Changsha, China
  • Architects: STUDIO SPLASH
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  471
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Aaron Shao
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  NKSTONE, Shanghai Mufang Display Props
  • Lead Architects: Simon Huang
  • Category: Retail Interiors
  • Design Team: Ho Yan Ko, Luqian Lin, Kaki Kong
  • Client: HARMAY
  • LDI: Shanghai Xuhui Planning & Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
  • General Contractor: Shanghai Yuying Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Display Supplier: Shanghai Mufang Display Props Co., Ltd.
  • City: Changsha
  • Country: China
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HARMAY Changsha Guojin Street Store / STUDIO SPLASH - Image 6 of 33
© Aaron Shao

Text description provided by the architects. Located on Guojin Street at the core of Changsha's Wuyi Square commercial district, the project sits within an underground retail spine linking street-level entrances with subterranean transit hubs, marked by crisscrossing interior corridors. The HARMAY store occupies the B1 level, bridging the B2 double-height atrium with the north-south ground access routes at a major intersection of pedestrian circulation.

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Cite: "HARMAY Changsha Guojin Street Store / STUDIO SPLASH" 17 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186874/harmay-changsha-guojin-street-store-studio-splash> ISSN 0719-8884

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