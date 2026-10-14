Brumadinho Memorial / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

© Pedro Mascaro

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Category: Cultural Architecture, Exhibition Center

Project Team: Ricardo Lopes, Priscila Dias, Alice Flores, Naiara Costa, Fernanda Tolentino, Henrique Neves, Gabriel de Souza, Eduardo Magalhães, Julia Lins, Larissa Freire, Sávio de Oliveira, Gustavo Monteiro, Felipe Franco, Mariana Carvalho, Rafaela Rennó, Caio Vieira, Fernanda Freitas, Matheus Welffort, Manoel Belisário, André Silva, Natália Castro, Isabela Tolentino, Taimara Araujo, Diana Penna, Tamiris Bibbó

Technical Team: Rísia Botrel, Sofia Corsato

General Construction: CONSTRUCAP CCPS ENGENHARIA E COMERCIO

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: ATIAîA LIGHTING DESIGN

Visual Communication: GRECO DESIGN

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: METRON ACÚSTICA — Umberto Tavares

Landscaping: MEDRA PAISAGISMO — Marco Nieves, Barbara Olyntho

Metal Structure: ALMEIDA OLIVEIRA ENGENHARIA — Ricardo Almeida, Henrique Camargos

Concrete Structure: BEDE ENGENHARIA DE ESTRUTURAS — Paulo Bedê, Virginia Hosken, Livia Andrade

Tailings And Masonry Concrete: CONSULTARE CONSULTORIA DE REVESTIMENTOS E DESEMPENHO — Otávio Nascimento

Museography: Fazer Arte Prod. Artísticas Ltda — Julia Peregrino

Engineering & Consulting > Installations: LUMENS ENGENHARIA — Carlos Alexandre, Filipe Mendes, Paulo Menezes

Crystal Sculpture: Demian Quincke

Lachrymatory: Grupo Galtier

Artificial Lake: POENTE ENGENHARIA E CONSULTORIA — Silvana Bicalho, Leonardo João

Loculi: EVOLUTION TECNOLOGIA FUNERÁRIA — Otavio Soares, Pedro Silva

HVAC: PROTHERM PROJETOS TERMOACÚSTICOS — Sandra Botrel

Automation: CADARI ENGENHARIA — Simone Lasmar

Waterproofing: FIRMINO SIQUEIRA CONSULTORES ASSOCIADOS — Firmino Siqueira, Erick Nogueira

Frames: QMD CONSULTORIA — Igor Alvim

Wetland: INOVATEC SANEAMENTO E MEIO AMBIENTE — Luis Fernando Leo, Lucas Belotti, Ricardo Molto

Leed Certification: ARES EFICIÊNCIA ENERGÉTICA E SUSTENTABILIDADE — Paula Rocha e Charles Rodrigues

City: Brumadinho

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The Brumadinho Memorial, designed by Gustavo Penna Arquitetos Associados (GPAA), honors the 272 victims of the Córrego do Feijão mine dam collapse in Brumadinho, Minas Gerais. Located at the site of the tragedy, the project was born from the mobilization of the victims' families and was co-developed with them to provide space for mourning, preserve personal histories, and establish a space for reflection, education, and resistance against forgetting.