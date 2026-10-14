Brumadinho Memorial / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

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Brumadinho, Brazil
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Architects: Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados
- Area: 1220 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Pedro Mascaro, Leonardo Finotti, Jomar Bragança
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Manufacturers: Atex, Donata / Teccimen, FASA Fibra Ótica, Guardian, Lemca, Lightsource, Lumicenter, MOVA Construção Modular, Monsteel Estruturas Metálicas, O|M Light, Preall — Portland Pré-fabricados, Prodomo Móveis, Supermix Concreto, Vibrasom Tecnologia Acústica, Zinco Brasil Coberturas Ecológicas
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Lead Architects: Gustavo Penna, Laura Penna, Norberto Bambozzi, Letícia Carneiro
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Exhibition Center
- Project Team: Ricardo Lopes, Priscila Dias, Alice Flores, Naiara Costa, Fernanda Tolentino, Henrique Neves, Gabriel de Souza, Eduardo Magalhães, Julia Lins, Larissa Freire, Sávio de Oliveira, Gustavo Monteiro, Felipe Franco, Mariana Carvalho, Rafaela Rennó, Caio Vieira, Fernanda Freitas, Matheus Welffort, Manoel Belisário, André Silva, Natália Castro, Isabela Tolentino, Taimara Araujo, Diana Penna, Tamiris Bibbó
- Technical Team: Rísia Botrel, Sofia Corsato
- General Construction: CONSTRUCAP CCPS ENGENHARIA E COMERCIO
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: ATIAîA LIGHTING DESIGN
- Visual Communication: GRECO DESIGN
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: METRON ACÚSTICA — Umberto Tavares
- Landscaping: MEDRA PAISAGISMO — Marco Nieves, Barbara Olyntho
- Metal Structure: ALMEIDA OLIVEIRA ENGENHARIA — Ricardo Almeida, Henrique Camargos
- Concrete Structure: BEDE ENGENHARIA DE ESTRUTURAS — Paulo Bedê, Virginia Hosken, Livia Andrade
- Tailings And Masonry Concrete: CONSULTARE CONSULTORIA DE REVESTIMENTOS E DESEMPENHO — Otávio Nascimento
- Museography: Fazer Arte Prod. Artísticas Ltda — Julia Peregrino
- Engineering & Consulting > Installations: LUMENS ENGENHARIA — Carlos Alexandre, Filipe Mendes, Paulo Menezes
- Crystal Sculpture: Demian Quincke
- Lachrymatory: Grupo Galtier
- Artificial Lake: POENTE ENGENHARIA E CONSULTORIA — Silvana Bicalho, Leonardo João
- Loculi: EVOLUTION TECNOLOGIA FUNERÁRIA — Otavio Soares, Pedro Silva
- HVAC: PROTHERM PROJETOS TERMOACÚSTICOS — Sandra Botrel
- Automation: CADARI ENGENHARIA — Simone Lasmar
- Waterproofing: FIRMINO SIQUEIRA CONSULTORES ASSOCIADOS — Firmino Siqueira, Erick Nogueira
- Frames: QMD CONSULTORIA — Igor Alvim
- Wetland: INOVATEC SANEAMENTO E MEIO AMBIENTE — Luis Fernando Leo, Lucas Belotti, Ricardo Molto
- Leed Certification: ARES EFICIÊNCIA ENERGÉTICA E SUSTENTABILIDADE — Paula Rocha e Charles Rodrigues
- City: Brumadinho
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The Brumadinho Memorial, designed by Gustavo Penna Arquitetos Associados (GPAA), honors the 272 victims of the Córrego do Feijão mine dam collapse in Brumadinho, Minas Gerais. Located at the site of the tragedy, the project was born from the mobilization of the victims' families and was co-developed with them to provide space for mourning, preserve personal histories, and establish a space for reflection, education, and resistance against forgetting.