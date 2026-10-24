Field Shelter in Nara / Studio Armitage

© Studio Armitage

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Public Architecture, Community

Lead Team: Studio Armitage

Design Team: Freddie Armitage

Architecture Offices: Space Department

City: Nara

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. Field Shelter sits among the allotments and rice fields of Amagatsuji in Nara, Japan. Designed and built by Studio Armitage in collaboration with Space Department, it provides a place for people working on the surrounding plots to sit, rest, and shelter from the weather.