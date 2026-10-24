Field Shelter in Nara / Studio Armitage

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Nara, Japan
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Architects: Studio Armitage
- Area: 10 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Studio Armitage
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- Category: Public Architecture, Community
- Lead Team: Studio Armitage
- Design Team: Freddie Armitage
- Architecture Offices: Space Department
- City: Nara
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Field Shelter sits among the allotments and rice fields of Amagatsuji in Nara, Japan. Designed and built by Studio Armitage in collaboration with Space Department, it provides a place for people working on the surrounding plots to sit, rest, and shelter from the weather.