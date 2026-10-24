  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Field Shelter in Nara / Studio Armitage

Field Shelter in Nara / Studio Armitage

Field Shelter in Nara / Studio Armitage - Image 2 of 17Field Shelter in Nara / Studio Armitage - Exterior PhotographyField Shelter in Nara / Studio Armitage - Image 4 of 17Field Shelter in Nara / Studio Armitage - Exterior PhotographyField Shelter in Nara / Studio Armitage - More Images+ 12

Curated by Nina Vuga

Public Architecture, Community
Nara, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Field Shelter in Nara / Studio Armitage - Image 2 of 17
© Studio Armitage

Text description provided by the architects. Field Shelter sits among the allotments and rice fields of Amagatsuji in Nara, Japan. Designed and built by Studio Armitage in collaboration with Space Department, it provides a place for people working on the surrounding plots to sit, rest, and shelter from the weather.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Armitage
Office

Materials

WoodPlastic

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodPlasticProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityJapan
Cite: "Field Shelter in Nara / Studio Armitage" 24 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186828/field-shelter-in-nara> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Studio Armitage

奈良田野避难所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags