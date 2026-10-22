Aalok Farmhouse / Nodecraft Studio

© Naresh and Nayan

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Category: Houses

Stylist: Shivani Raina

City: Bengaluru

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. Aalok Farmhouse is a 3-bedroom weekend home located on the outskirts of Bengaluru that reinterprets the farmhouse typology through a series of independent pavilions connected by landscape. Rather than treating the outdoors as an extension of the built form, the project allows courtyards, trees and open thresholds to define the architecture. Designed as a retreat for family use and occasional business gatherings, the residence required a balance between privacy and collective interaction. This led the design to move away from the conventional farmhouse model of enclosed rooms connected through internal corridors. Instead, circulation is externalized, transforming movement into a sequence of shaded pathways, courtyards and framed views.