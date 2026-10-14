Wild Pond Villa / L. McComber

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Text description provided by the architects. Following the complete demolition of her modest 1970s cottage, ravaged by fire, a Montrealer set out to rebuild her country retreat with a Mediterranean spirit, embracing the peaceful landscape of this corner of the Eastern Townships. The challenge was a significant one : preserving the original footprint to maintain the existing rights within the shoreline protection zone.