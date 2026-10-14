Wild Pond Villa / L. McComber

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Potton, Canada
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Architects: L. McComber
- Area: 2700 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ulysse Lemerise Bouchard
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Manufacturers: CB2, Duchesne, EGC Ébénisterie architecturale, Homier, Luminaire Authentik, Maibec, Shalwin
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Lead Architects: Laurent McComber
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Team Leads: Anne-Frédéric Blais, Maryse Allard
- General Contractor: Modulor
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: LLB Structure Conseil
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Homier
- Landscape Architecture: Braska Aménagement
- City: Potton
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Following the complete demolition of her modest 1970s cottage, ravaged by fire, a Montrealer set out to rebuild her country retreat with a Mediterranean spirit, embracing the peaceful landscape of this corner of the Eastern Townships. The challenge was a significant one : preserving the original footprint to maintain the existing rights within the shoreline protection zone.