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Wild Pond Villa / L. McComber

Wild Pond Villa / L. McComber - Exterior Photography
© Ulysse Lemerise Bouchard

Wild Pond Villa / L. McComber - Exterior Photography, GardenWild Pond Villa / L. McComber - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, Lighting, ChairWild Pond Villa / L. McComber - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Sink, BathtubWild Pond Villa / L. McComber - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, LightingWild Pond Villa / L. McComber - More Images+ 16

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Potton, Canada
  • Architects: L. McComber
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2700 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ulysse Lemerise Bouchard
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CB2, Duchesne, EGC Ébénisterie architecturale, Homier, Luminaire Authentik, Maibec, Shalwin
  • Lead Architects: Laurent McComber
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Wild Pond Villa / L. McComber - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Ulysse Lemerise Bouchard

Text description provided by the architects. Following the complete demolition of her modest 1970s cottage, ravaged by fire, a Montrealer set out to rebuild her country retreat with a Mediterranean spirit, embracing the peaceful landscape of this corner of the Eastern Townships. The challenge was a significant one : preserving the original footprint to maintain the existing rights within the shoreline protection zone.

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Cite: "Wild Pond Villa / L. McComber " 14 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186824/wild-pond-villa-l-mccomber> ISSN 0719-8884

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