Legombang Treehouse / Cave Urban

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Architects: Cave Urban
- Area: 198 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Iwan Sastrawan
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Lead Architect: Jed Long
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Text description provided by the architects. Legombang Treehouse reinterprets traditional Balinese architecture as a contemporary tropical family home, using reclaimed timber, passive design, and a treehouse-like structure woven around the site's existing trees. Designed by Cave Urban co-founder Jed Long for his own family, the house is located in Pantai Lembeng, Ketewel, Bali. As both architect and client, Jed had the opportunity to explore his own approach to tropical family living without the constraints of a conventional client brief.