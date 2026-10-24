Legombang Treehouse / Cave Urban

© Iwan Sastrawan

+ 16

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

General Contractor: PT Budi Prima

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Bhoomi Earth Studio

Landscape Architecture: Honey Long

City: Kecamatan Sukawati

Country: Indonesia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Legombang Treehouse reinterprets traditional Balinese architecture as a contemporary tropical family home, using reclaimed timber, passive design, and a treehouse-like structure woven around the site's existing trees. Designed by Cave Urban co-founder Jed Long for his own family, the house is located in Pantai Lembeng, Ketewel, Bali. As both architect and client, Jed had the opportunity to explore his own approach to tropical family living without the constraints of a conventional client brief.