PH Dickman / PH TIPO CASA

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EHL, Argentina
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Architects: PH TIPO CASA
- Area: 44 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Federico Cairoli
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Lead Architect: Marcelo Sasso
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- Category: Renovation
- Design Team: Marcelo Sasso, Ivan Trobec
- Technical Team: Sol Veiga, Ariana Natarello, Florencia Gorordo
- General Construction: H.U.C.
- City: EHL
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. PH Dickman is a project that explores the recurring idea of developing our resourcefulness and inventiveness as professionals, where what truly stands out is that extra value created when something is thoughtfully designed—the famous soccer idiom of "playing in a tight space."