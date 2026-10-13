PH Dickman / PH TIPO CASA

© Federico Cairoli

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Renovation

Design Team: Marcelo Sasso, Ivan Trobec

Technical Team: Sol Veiga, Ariana Natarello, Florencia Gorordo

General Construction: H.U.C.

City: EHL

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. PH Dickman is a project that explores the recurring idea of developing our resourcefulness and inventiveness as professionals, where what truly stands out is that extra value created when something is thoughtfully designed—the famous soccer idiom of "playing in a tight space."