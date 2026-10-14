Casa Emilio Delporte / Citic

© Ignacio Squella

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Emilio Delporte emerges as an architectural journey rooted in the biology of love, recognizing that a true home is a dwelling in harmony between its inhabitants and the ecological niche that embraces them. This regeneration project transforms a historic work by architect Luciano Kulczewski—originally designed in 1929 within the Arturo Prat Cooperative Housing in Providencia, Santiago—into a "house for conversation."