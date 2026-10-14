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Casa Emilio Delporte / Citic

Casa Emilio Delporte / Citic - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door, GardenCasa Emilio Delporte / Citic - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door, Deck, Patio, Garden, Courtyard, ChairCasa Emilio Delporte / Citic - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair, SofaCasa Emilio Delporte / Citic - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Table, Lighting, GlassCasa Emilio Delporte / Citic - More Images+ 13

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Providencia, Chile
  • Architects: Citic
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ignacio Squella
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CHC, VELUX Group, BIOAISLÁN, LEDSTUDIO, MADESUR, MK
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Casa Emilio Delporte / Citic - Exterior Photography, Facade, Door
© Ignacio Squella

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Emilio Delporte emerges as an architectural journey rooted in the biology of love, recognizing that a true home is a dwelling in harmony between its inhabitants and the ecological niche that embraces them. This regeneration project transforms a historic work by architect Luciano Kulczewski—originally designed in 1929 within the Arturo Prat Cooperative Housing in Providencia, Santiago—into a "house for conversation."

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Citic
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WoodGlassBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseChile

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WoodGlassBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseChile
Cite: "Casa Emilio Delporte / Citic" 14 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186768/casa-emilio-delporte-citic> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ignacio Squella

Emilio Delporte 之家 / Citic

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