Mirador de Gràcia / Miriam Castells

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Text description provided by the architects. The Barcelona-based studio Miriam Castells unveils the interior design for Mirador de Gràcia, a 6,600 m² senior living community nestled on the slopes of the Collserola Natural Park. Positioned right on the border between nature and the city of Barcelona, the project transforms a complex shared-living facility into a space where the human experience takes center stage. The project is grounded in a single core conviction: a senior living residence can—and absolutely must—feel like home.