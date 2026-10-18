  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare Architecture
  4. Spain
  5. Mirador de Gràcia / Miriam Castells

Mirador de Gràcia / Miriam Castells

Mirador de Gràcia / Miriam Castells - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Chair, BedMirador de Gràcia / Miriam Castells - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairMirador de Gràcia / Miriam Castells - Interior Photography, WoodMirador de Gràcia / Miriam Castells - Interior Photography, WoodMirador de Gràcia / Miriam Castells - More Images+ 18

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Healthcare Architecture, Sustainability, Healthcare Interiors
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Miriam Castells
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Salva Lopez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Emiliana, La Invisible, Vergés
  • Lead Team: Miriam Castells, Georgina Vera, Núria Ballesteros, Alba Batlle
  • Architecture Offices: Studio Canvas
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: A3AT, Agefred, David Camacho, Emiliana Design Studio / Vergés, PMMT, Arauna Studio
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: La Invisible
  • Landscape Architecture: Asilvestrada, Massoni
  • General Contractor: Arnó
  • City: Barcelona
  • Country: Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Mirador de Gràcia / Miriam Castells - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Salva Lopez

Text description provided by the architects. The Barcelona-based studio Miriam Castells unveils the interior design for Mirador de Gràcia, a 6,600 m² senior living community nestled on the slopes of the Collserola Natural Park. Positioned right on the border between nature and the city of Barcelona, the project transforms a complex shared-living facility into a space where the human experience takes center stage. The project is grounded in a single core conviction: a senior living residence can—and absolutely must—feel like home.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Miriam Castells
Office

Materials

WoodFabric

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureInterior DesignSustainabilityHealthcare InteriorsSpain

Materials and Tags

WoodFabricProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureInterior DesignSustainabilityHealthcare InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Mirador de Gràcia / Miriam Castells" 18 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186767/mirador-de-gracia-miriam-castells> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Salva Lopez

Gràcia 观景住宅 / Miriam Castells

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags