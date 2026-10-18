Mirador de Gràcia / Miriam Castells

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Barcelona, Spain
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Architects: Miriam Castells
- Area: 6600 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Salva Lopez
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Manufacturers: Emiliana, La Invisible, Vergés
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- Lead Team: Miriam Castells, Georgina Vera, Núria Ballesteros, Alba Batlle
- Architecture Offices: Studio Canvas
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: A3AT, Agefred, David Camacho, Emiliana Design Studio / Vergés, PMMT, Arauna Studio
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: La Invisible
- Landscape Architecture: Asilvestrada, Massoni
- General Contractor: Arnó
- City: Barcelona
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The Barcelona-based studio Miriam Castells unveils the interior design for Mirador de Gràcia, a 6,600 m² senior living community nestled on the slopes of the Collserola Natural Park. Positioned right on the border between nature and the city of Barcelona, the project transforms a complex shared-living facility into a space where the human experience takes center stage. The project is grounded in a single core conviction: a senior living residence can—and absolutely must—feel like home.