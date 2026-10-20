Tašbik Installation / Wesam Al Asali

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Architects: Wesam Al Asali
- Area: 256 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Saifuldeen Fayez, Edmund Sumner, Sherbel Dissi
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Manufacturers: Home Pillar, Siwan Stone & Marble Co.
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Lead Architects: Wesam Al Asali
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- Category: Installations & Structures, Public Architecture
- Design Team: IE School of Architecture & Design Construction Lab (Anna Isabel Martinez, Yassamin Ghassimi)
- Technical Team: Dalaa Al Khadra
- City: Amman
- Country: Jordan
Text description provided by the architects. Tašbik is a site-specific architectural installation for the open lecture courtyard (Al Mudarraj) at Amman Design Week 2026, designed by Wesam Al Asali, an architect, professor at IE School of Architecture & Design (IE University), co-founder and director of design and innovation at IWlab, and founder of CERCAA (Educational Center for the Regeneration of Craft Construction) in Valencia, Spain.