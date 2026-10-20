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Tašbik Installation / Wesam Al Asali

Tašbik Installation / Wesam Al Asali - Image 2 of 12Tašbik Installation / Wesam Al Asali - Interior PhotographyTašbik Installation / Wesam Al Asali - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingTašbik Installation / Wesam Al Asali - Interior Photography, Bench, Concrete, ArcadeTašbik Installation / Wesam Al Asali - More Images+ 7

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Installations & Structures, Public Architecture
Amman, Jordan
  • Architects: Wesam Al Asali
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  256
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Saifuldeen Fayez, Edmund Sumner, Sherbel Dissi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Home Pillar, Siwan Stone & Marble Co.
  • Lead Architects: Wesam Al Asali
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Tašbik Installation / Wesam Al Asali - Image 2 of 12
© Edmund Sumner

Text description provided by the architects. Tašbik is a site-specific architectural installation for the open lecture courtyard (Al Mudarraj) at Amman Design Week 2026, designed by Wesam Al Asali, an architect, professor at IE School of Architecture & Design (IE University), co-founder and director of design and innovation at IWlab, and founder of CERCAA (Educational Center for the Regeneration of Craft Construction) in Valencia, Spain.

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Wesam Al Asali
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WoodStoneFabric

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureJordan

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WoodStoneFabricProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureJordan
Cite: "Tašbik Installation / Wesam Al Asali" 20 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186763/tasbik-wesam-al-asali> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Saifuldeen Fayez

Tašbik 装置 / Wesam Al Asali

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