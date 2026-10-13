KatNap House / Nutum Estudio

© Rodrigo Hermida

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Houses • Sisal, Mexico Architects: Nutum Estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 84 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Rodrigo Hermida

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: GaiaDesign , Mesawa

Lead Architects: Sara Ferrer Inaebnit, Pablo Rivero Vallado, Josep Azuara Robles

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

City: Sisal

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. We find ourselves on the coast of Sisal, an ancient fishing and commercial port bathed by the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Upon its sand, a small residence stands as a contemporary refuge anchored in the fragile beauty of the Yucatecan dune. A narrow path winding through the lush native vegetation leads us to the house. There is no garden; there is only the beach.