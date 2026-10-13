KatNap House / Nutum Estudio

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Architects: Nutum Estudio
- Area: 84 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Rodrigo Hermida
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Manufacturers: GaiaDesign, Mesawa
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Lead Architects: Sara Ferrer Inaebnit, Pablo Rivero Vallado, Josep Azuara Robles
Text description provided by the architects. We find ourselves on the coast of Sisal, an ancient fishing and commercial port bathed by the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Upon its sand, a small residence stands as a contemporary refuge anchored in the fragile beauty of the Yucatecan dune. A narrow path winding through the lush native vegetation leads us to the house. There is no garden; there is only the beach.