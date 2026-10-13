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KatNap House / Nutum Estudio

KatNap House / Nutum Estudio - Image 2 of 28KatNap House / Nutum Estudio - Image 3 of 28KatNap House / Nutum Estudio - Interior Photography, Lighting, Bedroom, BedKatNap House / Nutum Estudio - Exterior PhotographyKatNap House / Nutum Estudio - More Images+ 23

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
Sisal, Mexico
  • Architects: Nutum Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  84
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rodrigo Hermida
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  GaiaDesign, Mesawa
  • Lead Architects: Sara Ferrer Inaebnit, Pablo Rivero Vallado, Josep Azuara Robles
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KatNap House / Nutum Estudio - Exterior Photography
© Rodrigo Hermida

Text description provided by the architects. We find ourselves on the coast of Sisal, an ancient fishing and commercial port bathed by the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Upon its sand, a small residence stands as a contemporary refuge anchored in the fragile beauty of the Yucatecan dune. A narrow path winding through the lush native vegetation leads us to the house. There is no garden; there is only the beach.

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Nutum Estudio
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "KatNap House / Nutum Estudio" [Casa KatNap / Nutum Estudio] 13 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186760/katnap-house-nutum-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Rodrigo Hermida

KatNap 住宅 / Nutum Estudio

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