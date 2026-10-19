DUA Villa / Architecture BRIO

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Architects: Architecture BRIO
- Area: 2087 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project
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Manufacturers: Dtale Modern, Fan Studio, Hatsu Lighting, Josmo, Kohler, Norisys, Objectry, Olie, Perenials, Phantom Hands, Pure Concept
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- Category: Houses
- Lead Team: Robert Verrijt, Shefali Balwani, Rohit Mankar
- Design Team: Anushri Shetty, Arka Banerjee, Grishma Shah, Mimo Shirazi, Ritika Mehta
- Landscape Design: Kunal Maniar & Associates
- Civil Contractor: Mortar Construction
- Structural Design: Rajeev Shah & Associates
- Mep Design: Econ Consultants
- Carpentry: Krishna Interiors
- Electrical: Nashwin Electrical Pvt. Ltd.
- City: Alibag
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. DUA Villa is a weekend residence located in Alibaug, designed for a Mumbai-based couple and their three young adult children. As urban dwellers accustomed to the pace and density of city life, they sought a retreat offering proximity to nature without being overwhelmed by it.