DUA Villa / Architecture BRIO

© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

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Category: Houses

Lead Team: Robert Verrijt, Shefali Balwani, Rohit Mankar

Design Team: Anushri Shetty, Arka Banerjee, Grishma Shah, Mimo Shirazi, Ritika Mehta

Landscape Design: Kunal Maniar & Associates

Civil Contractor: Mortar Construction

Structural Design: Rajeev Shah & Associates

Mep Design: Econ Consultants

Carpentry: Krishna Interiors

Electrical: Nashwin Electrical Pvt. Ltd.

City: Alibag

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. DUA Villa is a weekend residence located in Alibaug, designed for a Mumbai-based couple and their three young adult children. As urban dwellers accustomed to the pace and density of city life, they sought a retreat offering proximity to nature without being overwhelmed by it.