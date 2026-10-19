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DUA Villa / Architecture BRIO

DUA Villa / Architecture BRIO - Image 8 of 31DUA Villa / Architecture BRIO - Interior Photography, Arch, Concrete, Arcade, CourtyardDUA Villa / Architecture BRIO - Interior Photography, Arch, ArcadeDUA Villa / Architecture BRIO - Interior PhotographyDUA Villa / Architecture BRIO - More Images+ 26

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Alibag, India
  • Architects: Architecture BRIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2087
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dtale Modern, Fan Studio, Hatsu Lighting, Josmo, Kohler, Norisys, Objectry, Olie, Perenials, Phantom Hands, Pure Concept
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Robert Verrijt, Shefali Balwani, Rohit Mankar
  • Design Team: Anushri Shetty, Arka Banerjee, Grishma Shah, Mimo Shirazi, Ritika Mehta
  • Landscape Design: Kunal Maniar & Associates
  • Civil Contractor: Mortar Construction
  • Structural Design: Rajeev Shah & Associates
  • Mep Design: Econ Consultants
  • Carpentry: Krishna Interiors
  • Electrical: Nashwin Electrical Pvt. Ltd.
  • City: Alibag
  • Country: India
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DUA Villa / Architecture BRIO - Image 6 of 31
© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

Text description provided by the architects. DUA Villa is a weekend residence located in Alibaug, designed for a Mumbai-based couple and their three young adult children. As urban dwellers accustomed to the pace and density of city life, they sought a retreat offering proximity to nature without being overwhelmed by it.

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Architecture BRIO
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Materials

GlassStoneConcrete

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Cite: "DUA Villa / Architecture BRIO" 19 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186756/dua-villa-architecture-brio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

DUA 别墅 / Architecture BRIO

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