Minimalist House / FORM/Kouichi Kimura Architects

© Norihito Yamauchi

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Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a hill rising from the lakeside town, this residence was planned for a single owner. The home was designed to incorporate the lake view as part of daily life. When hearing "a home for a single occupant", people typically imagine a compact house. Yet, living alone is not simply about having fewer residents. Without the need for family-oriented layouts or shared spaces, the house can be conceived with the individual as the base unit, starting from physical perception and rhythm of life.