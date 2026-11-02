  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Minimalist House / FORM/Kouichi Kimura Architects

Minimalist House / FORM/Kouichi Kimura Architects

Minimalist House / FORM/Kouichi Kimura Architects - Exterior PhotographyMinimalist House / FORM/Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, ConcreteMinimalist House / FORM/Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, SinkMinimalist House / FORM/Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Lighting, Glass, ChairMinimalist House / FORM/Kouichi Kimura Architects - More Images+ 20

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Otsu, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Minimalist House / FORM/Kouichi Kimura Architects - Exterior Photography
© Norihito Yamauchi

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a hill rising from the lakeside town, this residence was planned for a single owner. The home was designed to incorporate the lake view as part of daily life. When hearing "a home for a single occupant", people typically imagine a compact house. Yet, living alone is not simply about having fewer residents. Without the need for family-oriented layouts or shared spaces, the house can be conceived with the individual as the base unit, starting from physical perception and rhythm of life.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FORM/Kouichi Kimura Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Minimalist House / FORM/Kouichi Kimura Architects" 02 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186735/minimalist-house-form-kouichi-kimura-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Norihito Yamauchi

极简住宅 / FORM/Kouichi Kimura Architects

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags