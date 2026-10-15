Zhuozhuo Community / WEI+ Design

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Architects: WEI+ Design
- Area: 9532 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Wei Wei
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Manufacturers: Minimaist (vases)
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Lead Architect: Shi Jianwei
- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Community, Renovation
- Chief Planner & Design Principal: Wei Weijia
- Project Architect: Li Jiaqi
- Art & Creative Director: Qian Qingtong
- Zhuozhuo Hotel (White Ceramic House) Architectural Design: WEI+ Design, Jibenfaze Architectural Design
- Zhuozhuo Hotel (White Ceramic House) Interior Design: WEI+ Design, Xingbo Studio, Jibenfaze Architectural Design
- Zhuozhuo Hotel (White Ceramic House) Lead Designers: Shi Jianwei, Li Jiaqi, Xing Teng
- Zhuozhuo Kuaileyuan Theater Architectural Design: Compass Architects
- Zhuozhuo Kuaileyuan Theater Lead Designer: Fu Ran
- Nanchang Guild Hall Architectural Renovation Design: Compass Architects, Xingbo Studio
- Nanchang Guild Hall Interior Design: Compass Architects
- Nanchang Guild Hall Lead Designers: Luo Pan, Xing Teng
- Zhuozhuo Hotel (Timber Courtyard No 1) Architecture & Interior Design: WEI+ Design
- Zhuozhuo Hotel (Timber Courtyard No 1) Lead Designer: Shi Jianwei
- Youth Residence No 7 Architecture & Interior Design: Xingbo Studio
- Youth Residence No 7 Lead Designer: Xing Teng
- Service Island A Interior Design: Compass Architects
- Service Island A Lead Designer: Fu Ran
- Service Island B And Specialty Restaurant Interior Design: Jibenfaze Architectural Design
- Service Island B And Specialty Restaurant Lead Designers: Li Jiaqi, Zhang Yinghe
- Graphic Design & Architectural Wayfinding System: Rinceau
- Glass Art Installation Design: Zhang Daiqing, Yang Weihan
- Floral Design: Zhou Jinlian
- Moss Landscape Design: Zheng Tao
- Structural Consulting Engineer: Tian Guoping
- Lighting Design: BPI
- Product R&D Support: Beijing Waterwood Evergreen Culture Dissemination Co., Ltd
- Client: Jingdezhen Ceramic Culture Tourism Group
- Contractor: China Construction First Group
- City: Jingdezhen
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of the Taoyangli Historic District in Jingdezhen, Zhuozhuo Community is an urban regeneration project that transforms a collection of existing buildings, residential structures, and traditional alleyways into an open, multifunctional cultural community. Situated between Zhongshan North Road, a historic commercial street dating back approximately 600 years, and the Imperial Kiln archaeological site, Taoyangli preserves the layered urban fabric of Jingdezhen's ceramic heritage. Former workshops, residences, guild halls, and narrow alleyways form a dense urban environment shaped by centuries of porcelain production, commerce, and everyday life. Rather than preserving individual buildings as isolated objects, the project explores how historic urban spaces can accommodate contemporary functions while retaining their architectural identity and cultural continuity.