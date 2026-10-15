Zhuozhuo Community / WEI+ Design

© Wei Wei

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Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Community, Renovation

Chief Planner & Design Principal: Wei Weijia

Project Architect: Li Jiaqi

Art & Creative Director: Qian Qingtong

Zhuozhuo Hotel (White Ceramic House) Architectural Design: WEI+ Design, Jibenfaze Architectural Design

Zhuozhuo Hotel (White Ceramic House) Interior Design: WEI+ Design, Xingbo Studio, Jibenfaze Architectural Design

Zhuozhuo Hotel (White Ceramic House) Lead Designers: Shi Jianwei, Li Jiaqi, Xing Teng

Zhuozhuo Kuaileyuan Theater Architectural Design: Compass Architects

Zhuozhuo Kuaileyuan Theater Lead Designer: Fu Ran

Nanchang Guild Hall Architectural Renovation Design: Compass Architects, Xingbo Studio

Nanchang Guild Hall Interior Design: Compass Architects

Nanchang Guild Hall Lead Designers: Luo Pan, Xing Teng

Zhuozhuo Hotel (Timber Courtyard No 1) Architecture & Interior Design: WEI+ Design

Zhuozhuo Hotel (Timber Courtyard No 1) Lead Designer: Shi Jianwei

Youth Residence No 7 Architecture & Interior Design: Xingbo Studio

Youth Residence No 7 Lead Designer: Xing Teng

Service Island A Interior Design: Compass Architects

Service Island A Lead Designer: Fu Ran

Service Island B And Specialty Restaurant Interior Design: Jibenfaze Architectural Design

Service Island B And Specialty Restaurant Lead Designers: Li Jiaqi, Zhang Yinghe

Graphic Design & Architectural Wayfinding System: Rinceau

Glass Art Installation Design: Zhang Daiqing, Yang Weihan

Floral Design: Zhou Jinlian

Moss Landscape Design: Zheng Tao

Structural Consulting Engineer: Tian Guoping

Lighting Design: BPI

Product R&D Support: Beijing Waterwood Evergreen Culture Dissemination Co., Ltd

Client: Jingdezhen Ceramic Culture Tourism Group

Contractor: China Construction First Group

City: Jingdezhen

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of the Taoyangli Historic District in Jingdezhen, Zhuozhuo Community is an urban regeneration project that transforms a collection of existing buildings, residential structures, and traditional alleyways into an open, multifunctional cultural community. Situated between Zhongshan North Road, a historic commercial street dating back approximately 600 years, and the Imperial Kiln archaeological site, Taoyangli preserves the layered urban fabric of Jingdezhen's ceramic heritage. Former workshops, residences, guild halls, and narrow alleyways form a dense urban environment shaped by centuries of porcelain production, commerce, and everyday life. Rather than preserving individual buildings as isolated objects, the project explores how historic urban spaces can accommodate contemporary functions while retaining their architectural identity and cultural continuity.