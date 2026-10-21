Monastic Field House / ROOMOOR

© Jainee Gusain

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Houses • Baleshwar, India Architects: ROOMOOR

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 275 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Jainee Gusain

Lead Architects: Dhruv Gusain, Mahendra Gusain

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Category: Houses

Landscape Architect: Aishvarya Dubey

Design Team: Dhaval Modi, Mayank Rangani, Pratik Pachchigar

Structural Consultant: Ritesh Patel

Civil Contractor: Niraj Vekaria

Stonework: Mukund Mekhiya

Electrician: Tanvir Alam

Plumbing: Shahnawaz

Carpenter: Bajrangbhai, Janakbhai

Landscape Contractor: Ramsevak

City: Baleshwar

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. Around 2005, a devout family donated a parcel of land on the highway near Surat at Baleshwar for the construction of a Jain temple and its ancillary structures such as dharamshalas (accommodation), bhojanshala (community kitchen and dining hall), and vyakhyan kendra (spiritual discourse hall). As a token of appreciation, the presiding head monk promised the family a small private lot within the precinct. The family chose to build a house twenty years later.