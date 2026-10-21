Monastic Field House / ROOMOOR

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Architects: ROOMOOR
- Area: 275 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Jainee Gusain
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Lead Architects: Dhruv Gusain, Mahendra Gusain
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- Category: Houses
- Landscape Architect: Aishvarya Dubey
- Design Team: Dhaval Modi, Mayank Rangani, Pratik Pachchigar
- Structural Consultant: Ritesh Patel
- Civil Contractor: Niraj Vekaria
- Stonework: Mukund Mekhiya
- Electrician: Tanvir Alam
- Plumbing: Shahnawaz
- Carpenter: Bajrangbhai, Janakbhai
- Landscape Contractor: Ramsevak
- City: Baleshwar
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Around 2005, a devout family donated a parcel of land on the highway near Surat at Baleshwar for the construction of a Jain temple and its ancillary structures such as dharamshalas (accommodation), bhojanshala (community kitchen and dining hall), and vyakhyan kendra (spiritual discourse hall). As a token of appreciation, the presiding head monk promised the family a small private lot within the precinct. The family chose to build a house twenty years later.