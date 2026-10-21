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Monastic Field House / ROOMOOR

Monastic Field House / ROOMOOR - Image 2 of 50Monastic Field House / ROOMOOR - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteMonastic Field House / ROOMOOR - Interior Photography, Living Room, ConcreteMonastic Field House / ROOMOOR - Interior Photography, BedroomMonastic Field House / ROOMOOR - More Images+ 45

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Baleshwar, India
  • Architects: ROOMOOR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  275
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jainee Gusain
  • Lead Architects: Dhruv Gusain, Mahendra Gusain
  • Category: Houses
  • Landscape Architect: Aishvarya Dubey
  • Design Team: Dhaval Modi, Mayank Rangani, Pratik Pachchigar
  • Structural Consultant: Ritesh Patel
  • Civil Contractor: Niraj Vekaria
  • Stonework: Mukund Mekhiya
  • Electrician: Tanvir Alam
  • Plumbing: Shahnawaz
  • Carpenter: Bajrangbhai, Janakbhai
  • Landscape Contractor: Ramsevak
  • City: Baleshwar
  • Country: India
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Monastic Field House / ROOMOOR - Image 8 of 50
© Jainee Gusain

Text description provided by the architects. Around 2005, a devout family donated a parcel of land on the highway near Surat at Baleshwar for the construction of a Jain temple and its ancillary structures such as dharamshalas (accommodation), bhojanshala (community kitchen and dining hall), and vyakhyan kendra (spiritual discourse hall). As a token of appreciation, the presiding head monk promised the family a small private lot within the precinct. The family chose to build a house twenty years later.

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WoodGlassConcrete

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Cite: "Monastic Field House / ROOMOOR" 21 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186699/monastic-field-house-roomoor> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Jainee Gusain

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