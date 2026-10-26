MOKUZAI / IT'S Studio

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Bordeaux, France
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Architects: IT'S Studio
- Area: 7500 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Agnès Clotis
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Manufacturers: CIR PREFA
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Lead Architects: Alessandro Cambi, Francesco Marinelli, Paolo Mezzalama
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- Category: Healthcare, Offices, Office Buildings
- Lead Team: IT'S
- Landscape Architecture: Let’s Grow
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: AIA
- City: Bordeaux
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Mokuzai is an office building that includes public health services, featuring a mixed timber and concrete structure designed by IT'S.