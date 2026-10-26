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MOKUZAI / IT'S Studio

MOKUZAI / IT'S Studio - Image 2 of 18MOKUZAI / IT'S Studio - Interior Photography, BalconyMOKUZAI / IT'S Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, ConcreteMOKUZAI / IT'S Studio - Exterior PhotographyMOKUZAI / IT'S Studio - More Images+ 13

Curated by Nina Vuga

Healthcare, Offices, Office Buildings
Bordeaux, France
  • Architects: IT'S Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Agnès Clotis
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:   CIR PREFA
  • Lead Architects: Alessandro Cambi, Francesco Marinelli, Paolo Mezzalama
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MOKUZAI / IT'S Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Agnès Clotis

Text description provided by the architects. Mokuzai is an office building that includes public health services, featuring a mixed timber and concrete structure designed by IT'S.

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IT'S Studio
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareOfficesOffice buildingsFrance

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareOfficesOffice buildingsFrance
Cite: "MOKUZAI / IT'S Studio" 26 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186694/mokuzai-its-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Agnès Clotis

MOKUZAI / IT'S Studio

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