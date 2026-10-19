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The Summer Path House / Gieo Architecture

The Summer Path House / Gieo Architecture - Image 2 of 26The Summer Path House / Gieo Architecture - Exterior Photography, BalconyThe Summer Path House / Gieo Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairThe Summer Path House / Gieo Architecture - Image 5 of 26The Summer Path House / Gieo Architecture - More Images+ 21

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Tho Tang, Vietnam
  • Architects: Gieo Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Triệu Chiến
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Toto, Vietceramics
  • Lead Architect: Vu Ngoc Hau
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The Summer Path House / Gieo Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Triệu Chiến

Text description provided by the architects. The Summer Path is a residential renovation and extension project that transforms the roof of an existing house into a new ground, creating a connection between existing values and a new way of living. Located in a commercial neighborhood in Tho Tang, Phu Tho, Vietnam, the project emerges from a context where the ground level has increasingly been occupied by commercial activities, warehouses, and urban infrastructure.

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Cite: "The Summer Path House / Gieo Architecture" 19 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186687/the-summer-path-house-gieo-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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