The Summer Path House / Gieo Architecture

© Triệu Chiến

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Houses • Tho Tang, Vietnam Architects: Gieo Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1700 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Triệu Chiến

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Toto Vietceramics Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Vu Ngoc Hau

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Design Team: Hoang Trung Thanh, Le Thu Phuong

Technical Team: Do Van Hoan, G20 Team

Landscape Architecture: Lasen Landscape

General Contractor: Home Viet

City: Tho Tang

Country: Vietnam

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Text description provided by the architects. The Summer Path is a residential renovation and extension project that transforms the roof of an existing house into a new ground, creating a connection between existing values and a new way of living. Located in a commercial neighborhood in Tho Tang, Phu Tho, Vietnam, the project emerges from a context where the ground level has increasingly been occupied by commercial activities, warehouses, and urban infrastructure.