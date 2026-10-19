The Summer Path House / Gieo Architecture

-
Architects: Gieo Architecture
- Area: 1700 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Triệu Chiến
-
Manufacturers: Toto, Vietceramics
-
Lead Architect: Vu Ngoc Hau
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The Summer Path is a residential renovation and extension project that transforms the roof of an existing house into a new ground, creating a connection between existing values and a new way of living. Located in a commercial neighborhood in Tho Tang, Phu Tho, Vietnam, the project emerges from a context where the ground level has increasingly been occupied by commercial activities, warehouses, and urban infrastructure.